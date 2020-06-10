Inside the Floor Plan: Adding Loft Space to a Single-Story Layout

Home Details

The Georgetown



Plan: Courtesy of Ward Cedar Log Homes

1. The small loft overlooks the living room and dining room while it adds sleeping space.

2. A combined mudroom and laundry reduces square footage and is a great cost-saving technique.

3. Spaces, like the entryway, can be reconfigured to make the home feel larger.

4. A centrally located hearth provides coziness and comfort to both the living room and dining room.

The Low Down

The original Georgetown was built in Connecticut as a custom-designed home. Ward liked the finished product so much they incorporated the floor plan into their stock roster.

The plan’s cozy square footage uses several techniques to give the home a spacious feel, but natural light is the key to making each room feel more open. Nine-foot-tall French wood doors and gabled windows connect occupants with the outdoor vistas. “The best location for this home is a rural area — somewhere in the country or a small town,” Ron says.



The Inside Scoop

Back to back.

If you have two bathrooms, have them back up to each other. It consolidates plumbing lines and makes installation easier. For even more cost savings, situate the kitchen, which has plenty of plumbing itself, nearby.

Play it cool.

In the summer, cooling a full two-story home can take time and energy. One-story homes can be heated and cooled evenly, saving a bundle on energy costs.

Shuffle it.

Design adjustments are often easier with a single-story plan. “Some people rearrange the entryway to make the home slightly larger,” says Ron.

Look outside.

The plan offers nearly 600 square feet of porches and decks, which adds livable space at a reduced cost.