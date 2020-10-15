The majesty of the Hendersons’ long-awaited dream home comes together when seen in its entirety. Hand-cut fieldstone of the same style as the fireplace wrap the pillars of this distinguished mountain residence. The immense size of the home’s front door matches the Hendersons’ oversized sense of hospitality. Black iron clavos and speakeasy-style grills protect the glass while they add flair. Red veins in the granite counter pair well with the garnet-toned cabinetry. A peninsula serves up a casual eating area. The kitchen and dining room occupy the same space, and the complementary pops of color add definition to each zone.

Emerald-green cabinets distinguish the dining room. In keeping with the contrasting dark and blond theme, the dining room and kitchen floors are covered in an oversized tile with a pale wood-grain design, accentuating the dark chocolate stain on the beams and trimwork.

The great room establishes the home’s mountain decor-infused interior. Anchored by the fireplace and secured by the hand-peeled white pine rafters, masculine decorative elements fill the space with a rugged, easy-going style. The hunting trophies are authentic, and a Navajo-inspired rug warms the rough-sawn hardwood floor. Overhead, the shed-antler chandelier emphasizes the natural vibe. Beds and tables were constructed by a local Amish craftsman. He was one of a trio of brothers whose talents are displayed throughout the home.

Unique stair features, such as hand-peeled posts, railings, balusters and half-log treads, lend character to the welcoming foyer.

With new resolve, they dusted off their nostalgic ambitions and, once again, got to work — but this time the dream — and the job at hand — centered around a log home.

While some may argue that uniformity diminishes a log home’s personality, the Hendersons’ home struts its stuff through an array of special touches.

“From the very beginning, I wanted color!” April exclaims.

Home Details

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5