Searching for the perfect stain for your home’s wood? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up seven standouts from top manufacturers that will add protection plus luscious color to your log or timber home inside and out, top to bottom. So whether you need a stain that can stand up to the elements or provide just the right amount of pizzazz, we’ve got you

(and your walls, floors, decks and trim) covered.

Lifeline™ Ultra-7

This water-based stain formula, which offers a furniture-grade finish, is made up of transparent iron oxides, mildew inhibitors and an advanced polymer resin. The resin creates a tough but flexible seal that is proven to stand up to the harshest weather conditions (think snow country, the sunny southeast and extreme mountain locations).

SuperDeck® Log Home & Deck Stain

Part of a full line of products that includes formulations for stripping, cleaning and waterproofing, the SuperDeck Log Home & Deck Stain delivers a durable, satin sheen and varnish-like finish to your log or timber home.

Outlast Q8 Log Oil®

This oil-based wood preservative targets rot and decay-causing organisms, like mold, termites and powder post beetles, while helping control cracking and splitting.

UV Guard Wood Finish

Perfected over a 25 year period, the pigment-rich formula contains advanced UV absorbers and stabilizers, making it ideal for particularly sun-prone areas. It also effectively repels water, yet still offers a “breathable” coating that resists warping, swelling or cracking caused by excessive moisture.

Nanocomposite Aluminum Oxide Finish

While not technically a “stain,” this commercial grade, factory-applied finish system made up of seven UV-cured coats of nano-finish guarantees longevity to your home’s most heavily-trafficked areas.

Made by: Pioneer Millworks

Transformation Stain® Log & Timber

While this oil-based, semi-transparent formula can be used on new log construction, where it really shines is on old, damaged or weathered logs. It restores dull, grayed-out wood, making it rich and brilliant in a single step.

NatureOne®

This heavy-duty exterior wood coating combines transparent iron oxides and acrylic stain resin technology for translucent coverage that allows the natural wood grain to come through, while still offering advanced protection against the elements, including sun damage, water and fungus.

Bragging rights: The VOC-compliant formula is made up of 100-percent, industrial-grade acrylic — with no added resin fillers.

Any exterior application on your log or timber home, including walls, siding and railingsLifeline Ultra-7 meets and exceeds all standards for low-VOC exterior finishes in North America and can be color-matched to any desired shade.Both exterior and interior logs and timbersWood can be re-coated in just four hours, so a staining job can be finished up in a single day. Plus, it’s water-based, so easy application and clean-up are a sure thing.Log home exteriors, wood siding and decksYou’ll get one-coat coverage with this EPA-registered wood preservative. And when it’s time for touchups, no need to strip before re-coating. Also, it’s the only stain product on the market that meets the American Wood Protection Association requirements for end-cut treatment of pressure treated lumber.Interior or exterior logs, wood siding and timbersIn stringent testing involving sunlight, moisture and temperature extremes, UV Guard Wood Finish bested major competitors.Adding durability to floors and paneling“Nano” is made in the USA, is both no-VOC and BPA-free, and it carries a coveted UL GREENGUARD GOLD certification, so you can breathe easy knowing it has low or no chemical emissions.Logs and timbers, wood siding and trim, wood railings and spindlesBecause it’s chemically compatible with a wide range of stains, it’s a smart go-to stain when you’re unsure of what was used on your logs or timbers previously.Logs and timbers, wood siding and trim, entry doors, fencing, railing and shakes