The Best Bathrooms of 2020

Every year, we set out to find the best log and timber homes across the globe to showcase in our annual special edition: The Best Log & Timber Homes of the Year . Earlier this year, our readers voted on their favorite bathrooms and the results are in! Here are the top five bathrooms for 2020:

Photo by Brandon Malone



This bathroom is a study in how to mix materials with success. The tile is Sintesi’s Newslate series in “Multidark.” The shower walls use 12-by-24-inch rectangular pieces and the floor is 18-inches square, while the shower’s floor, nook and border feature a pebble mosaic for contrast. An accent wall of dry-stacked cultured stone in a steel-blue hue mimics the look of soapstone and makes the timbers (as well as the crisp, white freestanding tub) pop.

Photo courtesy of Expedition Log & Timber Homes | Photo by Roger Wade Studio

Photo courtesy of Streamline Designs

Sleek, sumptuous and just a little bit funky, this bathroom firmly plants the timber framing tradition in the 21st century. Random-cut stone covers the floor. An elegant slipper tub is raised on timber cants, while overhead, the timbers are repeated in the gently arcing frame. The reclaimed-barnwood cabinet bank runs the length of the wall, providing texture and abundant storage.

Multi-directional natural light is one of the keys to this bathroom’s success. The illumination makes the wood elements, particularly the log walls, appear to glow with warmth, while the cool stone found in the floor and sinks keep it from visually overheating.

Photo by Brandon Malone

Set against a knotty pine backdrop, the porcelain clawfoot tub takes center stage in this log home bathroom. Next to the tub rests a dressing stool fashioned from an old tractor seat. Custom hickory cabinetry serves as a base for a century-old reclaimed barnwood countertop that the owners crafted themselves, while the basin is a hollowed stone.

P.s. You can peek inside all entries for our 2020 contest here!

Windows flanking a corner garden tub create a serene mood in this master bath. With its simple beadboard treatment and lack of hardware, the cabinetry gives the room a sense of country refinement. The ceramic floor tile is carried into the shower and behind the tub for a cohesive design, while the log gable reminds you exactly where you are.Photo courtesy of Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes