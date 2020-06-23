Steps to Designing Your Perfect Battle Creek Floor Plan

Battle Creek Log Homes takes pride in designing your perfect floor plan. It is the very first step we do once you have started the process. We want you to have the floor plan that you have always wanted down to the very last detail. There are some steps you should take to in order to have the perfect floor plan for you and your family.First step in designing the right floor plan for you is how many square feet you will need. This is an important factor when designing your new home and has a lot to do with how large you want each bedroom to be. Two key things to consider when designing the right floor plan is how large you would like your living room to be, or how big you would want your kitchen to be.At Battle Creek, we want to know what kind of features you are looking for in your home. What are the “must have “features? This would be something you and your family should decide on together. It could be several things from cathedral ceilings, dry wall on the interior walls or even a fireplace. All these things should be thought about and discussed before finalizing the plan.The third step in building the perfect floor plan is deciding if want a single-story or multi-story floor plan. Single-level floor plans or “ranch style” homes are always better if you enjoy the quietness of the home as this avoids hearing the sounds of footsteps above you. Multi-story floorplans are good for giving families their own space and privacy.What would you like to have on the outside of your home? Porches and decks are always an important part if the floorplan. Having a porch or decks gives the home a great look and are good for family activities such as cookouts. Having a deck on a home that is on a mountain top gives the opportunity to have a great view as well. There are many benefits to having porches and decks included in the floor plan, so keep that under consideration when designing the floor plan.Creating a realistic budget for your dream floor plan is our final overarching step. It is very easy to design all of the features you dream of, but can sometimes be expensive. You need have a certain budget you can work within, so the Battle Creek team can get every specification you want on your floor plan and keep it within your budget.