This Yosemite Log Cabin Got a New Lease on Life

What started as a diminutive cabin built in the 1940s has grown in heart and size, becoming a treasured family heirloom.

Written by Karen Marley


RiY-side-deck_8542_2020-05-11_14-01 RiY-Great-Room_8542_2020-05-11_13-59 RiY-Kitchen_8542_2020-05-11_14-01 RiY-bathroom_8542_2020-05-11_13-59 RiY-back-deck_8542_2020-05-11_13-59
 
Purchased in 1969 by Joseph and Pamela Nargie, the original 400-square-foot redwood structure, named “The Mini Cabin,” was a four-season retreat in Wawona, a village inside Yosemite National Park.
 
Around 2015, Pamela (now widowed), conceded that the rotting foundation meant The Mini Cabin needed replacing. Her goal: Build a modest but high-quality cabin honoring the original.
 
Swift Mountain Log Homes out of Oregon built the new 1,125-square-foot, full-scribe cedar log structure. Unusual features (some might even say flaws, like burn scars) are purposefully displayed and add to the sense of story. A pale brown log stain and black metal roof establish a rugged-yet-sophisticated style, while contrasting interior drywall adds light and levity. The floor is tongue-and-groove fir.
 
The great room is a mix of cabin-comfy and modern furniture, with state-of-the art appliances and finishes. A deck wraps around the side and back, enabling visitors to enjoy the rhythm of the South Fork Merced River, located a mere 110  yards away. Antique Yosemite artwork decorates the interior, a constant reminder of the majesty of the cabin’s locale. Manzanita cupboard handles are repurposed artifacts, and the king-size bed is made of redwood D-logs — all which trace their roots back to the original cabin.
 
Pamela continues “The Mini Cabin” tradition of sharing it with renters. As a centerpiece of the home, you’ll find a journal inviting guests to share their stories and fill this treasured space with new memories and great adventures.
 
For rental details, visit redwoodsinyosemite.com.

