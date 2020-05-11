Purchased in 1969 by Joseph and Pamela Nargie, the original 400-square-foot redwood structure, named “The Mini Cabin,” was a four-season retreat in Wawona , a village inside Yosemite National Park.

Pamela continues “The Mini Cabin” tradition of sharing it with renters. As a centerpiece of the home, you’ll find a journal inviting guests to share their stories and fill this treasured space with new memories and great adventures.