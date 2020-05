Purchased in 1969 by Joseph and Pamela Nargie, the original 400-square-foot redwood structure, named “The Mini Cabin,” was a four-season retreat in Wawona , a village inside Yosemite National Park.

Pamela continues “The Mini Cabin” tradition of sharing it with renters. As a centerpiece of the home, you’ll find a journal inviting guests to share their stories and fill this treasured space with new memories and great adventures.

Around 2015, Pamela (now widowed), conceded that the rotting foundation meant The Mini Cabin needed replacing. Her goal: Build a modest but high-quality cabin honoring the original.Swift Mountain Log Homes out of Oregon built the new 1,125-square-foot, full-scribe cedar log structure. Unusual features (some might even say flaws, like burn scars) are purposefully displayed and add to the sense of story. A pale brown log stain and black metal roof establish a rugged-yet-sophisticated style, while contrasting interior drywall adds light and levity. The floor is tongue-and-groove fir.The great room is a mix of cabin-comfy and modern furniture, with state-of-the art appliances and finishes. A deck wraps around the side and back, enabling visitors to enjoy the rhythm of the South Fork Merced River, located a mere 110 yards away. Antique Yosemite artwork decorates the interior, a constant reminder of the majesty of the cabin’s locale. Manzanita cupboard handles are repurposed artifacts, and the king-size bed is made of redwood D-logs — all which trace their roots back to the original cabin.For rental details, visit redwoodsinyosemite.com.