How to Plan Your New Log or Timber Home's Electrical Needs

Technology changes at a rapid pace. There have been many advances in solar collection, wind-energy production and battery capacity and storage, and we are going to see more and more houses incorporate systems to take advantage of these benefits. But predicting what your needs will be — let alone what you will need to accommodate them — can be tough.

Solar energy collection and distribution is the lowest hanging fruit you can pluck to satisfy your log or timber home’s energy needs. Small-but-mighty solar shingles and integrated roofing systems have replaced the imposing (and, frankly, ugly) panels of the past, making solar an easier and more attractive energy decision.

However, collecting energy — whether it’s solar, wind or geothermal — is only the first step. You also have to be able to adequately store the energy you harness so that it can be distributed as needed. In new log or timber home construction, there are a variety of things to take into consideration.

For instance, if you think you ultimately want to rely on solar power as your energy source, but it’s not currently in the budget, be sure to place your meter box so it has a transfer switch from “the grid” to the solar array when the time comes. This transfer switch can also connect to a backup generator as a supplemental power source in the event of an emergency.

The location within your home’s layout also has to be easy to access yet non-intrusive. How do you accomplish both? Don’t think just in terms of floor area. With some of the new battery systems coming into the marketplace, you can stack them vertically up a wall, so they’ll consume very little square footage, unlike traditional battery assemblies that sit on the ground and take up a lot of space. So when you’re ready to install your solar system, you could even look to a garage wall as the location of your energy-storage array.

While we’re on the subject of garages, this is another area where you may want to consider an electrical upgrade, thanks to the increasing popularity of electric cars (EVs). Using a standard 120-volt outlet, an electric vehicle can take up to 12 hours to fully charge, draining your power source or costing you money. By installing a 220-volt outlet or, better yet, a charging station (also referred to as electric vehicle supply equipment or EVSE) on a dedicated electrical line, you can cut that time by more than half. However, you do have to ensure your breaker panel is sized to handle the load. Even if you don’t currently own an electric car, planning ahead to accommodate this kind of technology is a wise move — retrofitting can get very expensive.

Nobody has a crystal ball, but a good electrician will help you predict your home’s overall power usage, make informed recommendations for the scope of your current and future electrical needs and execute that plan to the letter.

Dan Mitchell is a builder and a Log & Timber Home University professor. He owns Eagle CDI, a construction firm based near Knoxville, Tennessee.