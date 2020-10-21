

Photo: Nathan Anderson / Unsplash Photo: Nathan Anderson / Unsplash

Picture this: a cabin in an October woodland is surrounded by a brilliant patchwork of foliage in every conceivable shade of red, brown, orange and yellow. Apricot-colored hues glow in the afternoon light. Maybe there are warm coals in the fireplace and hot cider on the stove.

Hard Workers

Hot Spots

Autumn expresses itself differently depending on the region.

the Northeast and Great Smoky Mountains are good destinations. Check out the If you want a classic hardwood forest,are good destinations. Check out the Adirondacks in New York, Vermont’s Green Mountains , New Hampshire’s White Mountains, and anywhere in Maine