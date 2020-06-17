*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.

By Tommi Jamison and Tina Skinner

From the earliest rudimentary settlers’ cabins to the gorgeous, technologically advanced log homes of today, the authors take us on a picturesque journey showcasing the way log homes have left their legacy on housing. Buy here.

Cabin Living By The Editors of Cabin Living Whether you're dreaming of owing your own cozy cabin in the woods, or you are you are already living the cabin life, this anthology showcases hundreds of vibrant photos, inspiring stories and smart design ideas from cabin-dwellers across the country. Buy here.

Wood Houses: From Log Cabins to Beach Houses By Judith Miller Think of this title as one part history lesson, one part design guide and one part decorating seminar, all artfully combined into an exquisite coffee-table style book. Buy here.

Cabin Style By Chase Reynolds Ewald Fifteen homes ranging from a quaint Arkansas cabin to a modern-rustic chalet are artfully photographed and carefully chronicled, showcasing the diversity of log, timber and stone house design. Buy here.

By Emily J. Followill