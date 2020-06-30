🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Readers' Choice: The Best Homes and Spaces of 2020

Readers' Choice: The Best Homes and Spaces of 2020

You voted, and the results are in! See which spaces you chose as your favorites for our annual Readers' Choice edition, and then vote for the home you think should be crowned Best of the Best.

Best Homes

 

Log Provider: Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

See more

Mackey_Entry_CMYK_8542_2020-06-30_12-55 5_8542_2020-06-30_12-55 7_8542_2020-06-30_12-55 4_8542_2020-06-30_12-55 Teslia-Facade-Full_8542_2020-06-30_12-55 DSC_0213-3_8542_2020-06-30_12-55 NewEnergyWorks-besthouse-exterior_photo-c-ScottHemenway_8542_2020-06-30_12-57 7_8542_2020-06-30_12-58 4_8542_2020-06-30_12-58 5_8542_2020-06-30_12-59
 
Every year, we set out to find the best log and timber homes across the globe to showcase in our annual special edition: The Best Log & Timber Homes of the Year. You can peek inside some of last year's homes here or peruse ALL the entries for 2020 here. NOW, it's time to choose the VERY BEST for 2020! Beginning July 1st, tour the 10 homes in the "Best of the Best" category here and vote for the home you think should be crowned the best of 2020.
 
 

Want to See Even More Winners?

Check out all the winners in the individual categories below:
 
 

P.S. The "Best of the Best" contest is part of our National Log Homes Month celebration–learn more and join us here!