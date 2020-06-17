The Best Kitchens of 2020

Every year, we set out to find the best log and timber homes across the globe to showcase in our annual special edition: The Best Log & Timber Homes of the Year . Earlier this year, our readers voted on their favorite kitchens and the results are in! Here are the top five kitchens for 2020:

Expedition Log & Timber Homes

American Post and Beam

Photo by NRYPhoto

This farmhouse-inspired kitchen is designed with entertaining in mind. A 6-by-6-foot butcher-block table rolls away from the island to maximize dining space for big groups. Two dishwashers and industrial-sized appliances mean food prep and cleanup are a snap. The sliding barn door hides a vestibule and coat closet designed to look like a horse stall, completing the barn-style scheme.

Honest Abe Log & Timber Homes

Photo by Brandon Malone

Form follows function in this compact L-shaped kitchen. The hickory cabinets, finished in a natural stain, are 4 inches taller than standard, giving the small space a storage boost. The owners chose to forgo a backsplash so that the beauty of the logs could shine through, and a nine-light window above the sink lends a dash of cottage charm.

Timberpeg

Photo by Millpond Farm Photography

A live-edge cherry countertop, sourced on site, anchors the kitchen in this hybrid Virginia home and houses smart, 12-inch storage underneath. In the background, the “keeping room” boasts a two-sided fireplace and offers a cozy spot for guests to gather without missing any of the action in the kitchen. A downdraft range and plentiful storage under granite countertops allow for an unobstructed view up high through the open layout to the entertaining area out back.

Honest Abe Log & Timber Homes

Photo by Brandon Malone

Mixed materials and ingenuity are the specials of the day in this wonderfully rustic log cabin kitchen. Hickory is the wood of choice for the custom cabinetry and stove hood, which is offset by a tile backsplash that mimics stacked stone. Uba Tuba granite lines the perimeter countertops, while the island is topped with oak from 100-year-old reclaimed barnwood. Creative fixtures illuminate the space, including lighting fashioned from galvanized pails between the pine rafters and an antique olive bucket hovering above the island.

P.s. You can peek inside all entries for our 2020 contest here!

Photo by Roger Wade Studio, Courtesy of Expedition Log & Timber HomesThis country kitchen is ready to rock! Stone veneer encases the backsplash area, framing the open feeling of the seeded-glass-front upper cabinets. But the centerpiece is the square island that can seat six comfortably. The base is topped with mottled-gray granite featuring a rock-pitch edge, which is repeated on the perimeter counters.