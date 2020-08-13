🔍
The Best Homes of 2020

Take a peek inside the 10 log and timber homes that won our Readers' Choice contest for 2020!

Every year, we set out to find the best log and timber homes across the globe to showcase in our annual special edition: The Best Log & Timber Homes of the Year. You can peruse ALL the entries for 2020 here.
 

Here are the ten homes that came out on top:

Open-Door Policy | New Energy Works

Photos courtesy of New Energy Works | Photos by Scott Hemenway

 A stone patio directly connects the fire pit to the lower level of the home which, with a rec room, guest bedrooms and a TV for the big game, is entirely dedicated to entertaining.

Cozy and Classic | Katahdin

Photos courtesy of Katahdin Cedar Log Homes 

 Hemmed in by trees, the naturally sloping waterfront property has an “amphitheater like feel,” says builder Bill Ryan, that gives it a welcomed sense of privacy. A carpet of well-manicured sod and gravel pathways lead the homeowners and their guests to a lakeside fire pit.

Barn Good Time | American Post and Beam

Photos courtesy of American Post and Beam | Photos by NRYPhoto

Formal elements, like the white siding and trim details, provide a fresh contrast to rustic materials like the cedar shakes and standing-seam metal roof. The silo is red cedar left completely natural to weather on its own.

The Little Cabin That Could | Honest Abe Log and Timber Homes

Photos courtesy of Honest abe Log & Timber Homes | Photos by Brandon Malone

 With outdoor living as a high priority, the single-level home has more square feet of porch space (1,136) than it does interior square footage (1,109).

Designed to Unwind | Modern Rustic Homes

Photos courtesy of Modern Rustic Homes

The dining area is small but serves its purpose. When the room’s French doors are swung wide, the spaces opens up for true indoor/
outdoor dining.

Backyard Chalet | Timberpeg

Photos courtesy of Timberpeg | Photos by Robert Miller

 The home’s original floor plan started as a perfect square but eventually grew to include a 2-foot bump-out for the master bedroom in order to comfortably fit furniture the homeowner brought back
from Germany.

Midwest Marvel | Texas Timber Frames

Photos courtesy of Texas Timber Frames | Photos by Cody Wortmann

The original cabin, located on the right side of the home, received a facelift and a sizeable boost in square footage, thanks to the timber-framed addition on the left.

Natural Beauty | Appalachian Log Structures 

Photos courtesy of Appalachian Log Structures | Photos by Rick Lee

 A detached garage, accessible to the home via the lower level, was added after completion. Round log construction and matching details, from the stain to the stone accents to the green-toned roof, trim and garage doors, ensure the two structures mesh seamlessly.

Timber and Stone Revival | Honest Abe Log & Timber Homes

Photos courtesy of Honest abe Log & Timber Homes | Photos by Brandon Malone

 Sleek, streamlined and very modern,
the gourmet kitchen’s two-toned Shaker-style cabinets and pro-grade appliances
are a chef’s dream.

Best of Both Worlds | Summit Log and Timber Homes

Photos courtesy of Summit Log & Timber Homes

The large spans of glass encompassing the home are slotted into the posts — a construction detail that Robert Lockerby says makes all the difference. “It maintains the natural contour of the tree to allow the big panels of glass to be inserted into the wood itself,” he explains. “The tree wraps itself around the glass, so when you’re standing in the house, it feels like you’re looking through your own grove of trees into the forest outside.”

