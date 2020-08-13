Take a peek inside the 10 log and timber homes that won our Readers' Choice contest for 2020!
A stone patio directly connects the fire pit to the lower level of the home which, with a rec room, guest bedrooms and a TV for the big game, is entirely dedicated to entertaining.
Hemmed in by trees, the naturally sloping waterfront property has an “amphitheater like feel,” says builder Bill Ryan, that gives it a welcomed sense of privacy. A carpet of well-manicured sod and gravel pathways lead the homeowners and their guests to a lakeside fire pit.
Formal elements, like the white siding and trim details, provide a fresh contrast to rustic materials like the cedar shakes and standing-seam metal roof. The silo is red cedar left completely natural to weather on its own.
With outdoor living as a high priority, the single-level home has more square feet of porch space (1,136) than it does interior square footage (1,109).
The dining area is small but serves its purpose. When the room’s French doors are swung wide, the spaces opens up for true indoor/
outdoor dining.
The home’s original floor plan started as a perfect square but eventually grew to include a 2-foot bump-out for the master bedroom in order to comfortably fit furniture the homeowner brought back
from Germany.
The original cabin, located on the right side of the home, received a facelift and a sizeable boost in square footage, thanks to the timber-framed addition on the left.
A detached garage, accessible to the home via the lower level, was added after completion. Round log construction and matching details, from the stain to the stone accents to the green-toned roof, trim and garage doors, ensure the two structures mesh seamlessly.
Sleek, streamlined and very modern,
the gourmet kitchen’s two-toned Shaker-style cabinets and pro-grade appliances
are a chef’s dream.
The large spans of glass encompassing the home are slotted into the posts — a construction detail that Robert Lockerby says makes all the difference. “It maintains the natural contour of the tree to allow the big panels of glass to be inserted into the wood itself,” he explains. “The tree wraps itself around the glass, so when you’re standing in the house, it feels like you’re looking through your own grove of trees into the forest outside.”