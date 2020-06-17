The Best Bedrooms of 2020

Every year, we set out to find the best log and timber homes across the globe to showcase in our annual special edition: The Best Log & Timber Homes of the Year . Earlier this year, our readers voted on their favorite bedrooms and the results are in! Here are the top five bedrooms for 2020:

Photo courtesy of Natural Element Homes

Photo by NRYPhoto

Photo by Brandon Malone

Photo by Brandon Malone

Photo by Geoffrey Hodgdon

P.s. You can peek inside all entries for our 2020 contest here!

This bedroom is a study in contrasts. Arched-chord king-post trusses are stained a dark mahogany, playing off the abundant natural light afforded by the expansive use of windows and French doors. The frame plays off the reclaimed wood floor, featuring oversized square nail heads, and coordinating wainscoting. Minimal furniture allows the structural elements to take center stage.Situated directly across from another bedroom, it was important for this guest space to transition from social to private with ease for overnight visitors. Fifteen-pane French doors, featuring a transom and sidelights, add up to 12 feet of glass and make the room feel airy and open to the rest of the entertaining-oriented guesthouse. When it comes time to tuck in for the night, rustic barn doors made of reclaimed wood create a private hideaway with a quick slide.Hickory floors serve as the foundation for this expansive master bedroom. The 6-by-10-inch eastern white pine log walls are hand-hewn with an adze and are sealed with a Perma-Chink clear-coat satin finish, as is the pine tongue-and-groove used on the ceiling. With the addition of knotty pine doors, the space is as evergreen as they come.It’s impossible not to sleep tight in this quaint log bedroom. While the walls and ceiling were clear-coated to preserve their natural-pine tone, the trim was stained in a medium brown, offering a contrasting frame. The scraped-wood floor is darker still and grounds the room in good taste.Warm and inviting — that’s the perfect way to describe this log home bedroom. While flat logs comprise the exterior walls and make the space feel clean and modern, round purlins overhead give it a true cabin quality. The white accent wall behind the bed offers visual relief from the wood tones and adds an opportunity for decor diversity.