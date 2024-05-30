From finding the perfect location to planning a functional and sustainable dwelling, building a custom log home comes with a long list of important considerations. One such selection log home buyers will have to consider is the style of log for their home.
In this article, we'll explore how constructing a home with full-round logs can result in the natural, authentic, historic look many homeowners seek.
Fill out the form below to download "Are Round Logs Right for Your Project?"
This article is sponsored by: TJ's Log and Timber.