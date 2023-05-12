All Booked Up With These Rustic Reads

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

By Gary Schroeder

Get expert insights from Gary Schroeder of Schroeder Log Home Supply on priority number one: preserving and protecting a log home.

By Will Beemer

This beginners’ guide takes readers through the entire timber-framing process start to finish, from sourcing wood to the finishing touches.

By Dale Mulfinger

“Cabinologist” and author Dale Mulfinger explores the nostalgia of a family cabin via an inside look at 37 old and new cabins across North America.

By Bert Sarkkinen

Jump-start your timber home planning with this book, which explores traditional craftsmanship alongside rustic and modern design styles.

By the Editors of Fine Homebuilding

The structures featured in this book showcase the flexibility, durability and everlasting appeal of a timeless American icon: the farmhouse.

By Lance Bax

Begin your barn-dwelling dreams with this comprehensive guide to everything from the cost of building to furnishing ideas, plus other FAQs!

By Jessica Sowards

Get an insider’s look and expert advice in this beginner-friendly guide to living resourcefully and expanding your homestead kitchen tools and skills.

By Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan

Cabin lovers everywhere will appreciate this book that’s one part style guide, one part lifestyle manual and a complete visual feast of escapes around the world.

By Ben Rahn

See why the iconic A-frame cabin has captured the hearts of homeowners and vacationers for decades with this thorough photo collection.

