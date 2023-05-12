🔍
All Booked Up With These Rustic Reads

Dive into the world of log and timber homes with these instructional and inspirational guides to rustic living.

The Log Home Maintenance Guide

By Gary Schroeder

Get expert insights from Gary Schroeder of Schroeder Log Home Supply on priority number one: preserving and protecting a log home.

 

Learn to Timber Frame

By Will Beemer

This beginners’ guide takes readers through the entire timber-framing process start to finish, from sourcing wood to the finishing touches.

 

The Family Cabin

By Dale Mulfinger

“Cabinologist” and author Dale Mulfinger explores the nostalgia of a family cabin via an inside look at 37 old and new cabins across North America.

 

The Art of Hybrid Timber Framing

By Bert Sarkkinen

Jump-start your timber home planning with this book, which explores traditional craftsmanship alongside rustic and modern design styles.

 

Farmhouse

By the Editors of Fine Homebuilding

The structures featured in this book showcase the flexibility, durability and everlasting appeal of a timeless American icon: the farmhouse.

 

How To Build Your Barndominium

By Lance Bax

Begin your barn-dwelling dreams with this comprehensive guide to everything from the cost of building to furnishing ideas, plus other FAQs!

 

The First-Time Homesteader

By Jessica Sowards

Get an insider’s look and expert advice in this beginner-friendly guide to living resourcefully and expanding your homestead kitchen tools and skills.

 

Escapology

By Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan

Cabin lovers everywhere will appreciate this book that’s one part style guide, one part lifestyle manual and a complete visual feast of escapes around the world.

 

The Modern A-Frame

By Ben Rahn

See why the iconic A-frame cabin has captured the hearts of homeowners and vacationers for decades with this thorough photo collection.

 

