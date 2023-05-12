All Booked Up With These Rustic Reads

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*
The Log Home Maintenance Guide
By Gary Schroeder
Get expert insights from Gary Schroeder of Schroeder Log Home Supply on priority number one: preserving and protecting a log home.
Learn to Timber Frame
By Will Beemer
This beginners’ guide takes readers through the entire timber-framing process start to finish, from sourcing wood to the finishing touches.
The Family Cabin
By Dale Mulfinger
“Cabinologist” and author Dale Mulfinger explores the nostalgia of a family cabin via an inside look at 37 old and new cabins across North America.
The Art of Hybrid Timber Framing
By Bert Sarkkinen
Jump-start your timber home planning with this book, which explores traditional craftsmanship alongside rustic and modern design styles.
Farmhouse
By the Editors of Fine Homebuilding
The structures featured in this book showcase the flexibility, durability and everlasting appeal of a timeless American icon: the farmhouse.
How To Build Your Barndominium
By Lance Bax
Begin your barn-dwelling dreams with this comprehensive guide to everything from the cost of building to furnishing ideas, plus other FAQs!
The First-Time Homesteader
By Jessica Sowards
Get an insider’s look and expert advice in this beginner-friendly guide to living resourcefully and expanding your homestead kitchen tools and skills.
Escapology
By Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan
Cabin lovers everywhere will appreciate this book that’s one part style guide, one part lifestyle manual and a complete visual feast of escapes around the world.
The Modern A-Frame
By Ben Rahn
See why the iconic A-frame cabin has captured the hearts of homeowners and vacationers for decades with this thorough photo collection.