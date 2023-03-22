Add These Log Home Rentals to Your Vacation List

Spring has sprung, which means warm weather vacations are starting back up. Don't have a destination in mind? These log home rentals might give you some inspiration. Whether you live in a log home full-time or want to test one out for the weekend, enjoy the comfort of log home living across the country.

Luxury Cabin on a Creek - Browns Valley, CA

Photo: Vrbo / Beautiful Log Home on 6 acres with 30 foot ceilings and Creek



Average Price Per Night: $260

Bedrooms: 3

How Many It Sleeps: 10

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Rating: 4.8/5

Special Features: Visitors enjoy large picture view windows, wrap-around deck with outdoor dining, king beds, beaver ponds and a year-round creek.

Blue River Lodge - Summit County, CO

Photo: Vrbo / Gorgeous Custom Log Home

Average Price Per Night: $458

Bedrooms: 4

How Many It Sleeps: 12

Bathrooms: 3 Full

Rating: 4.9/5

Special Features: Amenities include a 7-person hot tub, steam room, spacious two-car heated garage, multi-room sound system, pool table, outdoor fire pit with log benches, huge deck, wireless high-speed broadband and an outdoor barrel sauna with woodstove.

The Inn Between - Chaffee County, CO

Average Price Per Night: $493

Bedrooms: 4

How Many It Sleeps: 10

Bathrooms: 3 Full

Rating: 5/5

Special Features: The home has a theater room with 7.2 surround system, heated floors, 9-foot ceilings, and numerous windows looking south to Mount Princeton and the foothills of Mt. Yale.

Placer Lodge - Woodmoor, CO

Average Price Per Night: $531

Bedrooms: 5

How Many It Sleeps: 15

Bathrooms: 3 Full

Rating: 5/5

Special Features: There are 5 separate television viewing areas, a ping pong table, an 8-person hot tub with mountain views and a 40-foot deck across the entire front of the house.

Space on the Stream - Gilmer County, GA

Average Price Per Night: $285

Bedrooms: 3

How Many It Sleeps: 8

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Rating: 5/5

Special Features: Kids will enjoy a private playground while adults will love the rear deck overlooking the stream, a fire pit and a 6-person Jacuzzi hot tub.

Classic Mountain Dreams - McHenry, MD

Average Price Per Night: $439

Bedrooms: 5

How Many It Sleeps: 14

Bathrooms: 3 Full

Rating: 4.5/5

Special Features: A family room on the lower level has an 80" flat screen TV, a bar, pool table and access to the outdoor hot tub. While you're outside, enjoy the fire pit or a cornhole game.

Log Home on Lake Michigan - Brevort, MI

Average Price Per Night: $600

Bedrooms: 4

How Many It Sleeps: 13

Bathrooms: 3 Full, 1 Half

Rating: 4.9/5

Special Features: This home, once featured on the cover of Log Home Living Magazine, is only seventy-five steps to the private, sandy shores of Lake Michigan.

Luxury Lake Superior Home - Schroeder, MN

Average Price Per Night: $652

Bedrooms: 3

How Many It Sleeps: 8

Bathrooms: 3 Full

Rating: 5/5

Special Features: This family friendly home has designer stainless steel appliances, heated floors, see-through fireplace from great room to primary bedroom, a walkout lakefront covered deck with furniture and a gas grill.

Painted Hills Chateau - Flathead County, MT

Average Price Per Night: $300

Bedrooms: 4

How Many It Sleeps: 13

Bathrooms: 4 Full

Rating: 4.8/5

Special Features: On the outside, guests enjoy the beautiful views off the deck while using the grill and dining alfresco at the patio table. They can end the day at the firepit or soaking in the hot tub.

Three Kings Cabin - Carroll, NH

Average Price Per Night: $425

Bedrooms: 4

How Many It Sleeps: 12

Bathrooms: 3 Full

Rating: 4.9/5

Special Features: The cabin is perfect for large gatherings. Radiant heat in the basement, three smart flat screen tvs, a billiard pool table, a double sided fireplace, elevated covered porches on two levels with local mountain views, and a 56-foot farmer's porch.

Private Cabin Outside NYC - Holmes, NY

Average Price Per Night: $295

Bedrooms: 3

How Many It Sleeps: 6

Bathrooms: 1 Full

Rating: 5/5

Special Features: This peaceful, private lake is the perfect setting for canoe rides (provided), fishing or swimming. The cabin has skylights, huge windows to the lake, a retro fireplace, top deck with a grill, a lower deck with the porch swing and a dock.

Andrew Behm Cabin - Blue Creek, OH

Photo: Vrbo / Restored 1800 log cabin modern amenities 40 private acres

Average Price Per Night: $150

Bedrooms: 2

How Many It Sleeps: 6

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Rating: 4.9/5

Special Features: The home is reconstructed from the original stones and logs of several historical structures, originally built over 100 years ago. The property includes 40 acres with walking paths, a timber framed gazebo and a fire pit with complimentary firewood.

Black Hills Vacation Home - Lawrence County, SD

Average Price Per Night: $202

Bedrooms: 4

How Many It Sleeps: 10

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Rating: 4.1/5

Special Features: The cabin is located on the Terry Peak Ski Area, just a mile from the slopes with views of the Black Hills. There is plenty of parking, a deck with a grill and outdoor seating.

Grin N Bear It Cabin - Pigeon Forge, TN

Average Price Per Night: $589

Bedrooms: 3

How Many It Sleeps: 12

Bathrooms: 3 Full

Rating: 4.8/5

Special Features: The home is perfect for a romantic vacation in the moutnain. It is complete with 3 decks, forest views, 5 Smart TVs, a game room, and 2 heart-shaped jacuzzi tubs.

Smoky Mountain Cabin - Sevierville, TN

Average Price Per Night: $250

Bedrooms: 4

How Many It Sleeps: 13

Bathrooms: 4 Full

Rating: 4.5/5

Special Features: This home right at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains is built around a tree trunk and has 4 full baths, a play area, a pool table and family room.

