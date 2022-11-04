A Southwest Retreat in the New Mexico Mountains

Photos by Marshall Elias for Sotheby’s International Realty

Despite being built in the 1940s, this log cabin has been updated to meet modern needs while maintaining the original style. It has been lovingly restored for future owners to enjoy and create new memories in.

The fully fenced lot of land is almost an acre below the rising bluffs of Pecos Canyon with a river nearby. The main cabin includes a morning sunroom, dining, living and kitchen areas all in view of the river-rock fireplace hearth. In the kitchen, new stainless-steel appliances mix with the barnwood cabinetry and Texas tin work.

A primary suite was newly added with high, gabled ceilings for a cottage look full of natural light. The bathroom has double sinks, a tiled shower and a separate tub for maximum relaxation.

There are two porches to enjoy the beautiful views with the longest one overlooking U.S. Forest Service grazing lands and the southern canyon.

The original 2-bedroom guest cottage is separate but easily accessed from the main cabin under its own porch. It has its own bathroom, a wood stove, barnwood shelving and fresh chinked log/plaster walls.

The included studio and outbuildings are perfect for hobby spaces, a workshop, tack room or tool shed.

This New Mexico cabin is full of charm and waiting to be loved by its next set of owners!

Home Details

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Square Footage: 2,287

Price: $795,000

Listed by: The Stedman Kehoe Hirsch Pollack Team of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage