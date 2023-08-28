A Log Chateau Among the Redwoods

Photos by Tour Factory for Sotheby's International Realty

Enjoy everything nature has to offer at this landmark property in Los Gatos, California. The Chateau Liberté is home to 72 acres of Redwood Forest and three parcels, making it a sight to see.

The main residence was restored with milled Redwood from the property. There are multiple rental properties on the land, including two cottages, a treehouse and a tiny home. In regard to the outdoor entertainment options, choose from a large swimming pool, ponds, creeks and waterfalls to explore. An underground spring-fed cistern supplies water to the homes, pool and ponds. In case the Redwoods aren’t enough, the property is also home to multiple fruit and nut trees with 10 acres suitable for vineyards of Pinot Noir or Chardonnay grapes.

The home is 8 miles from Los Gatos village for a quick trip out to town and not far from San Francisco for a city escape. Let this home be a majestic getaway you can call home!

Home Details

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Square Footage: 2,868

Price: $11,500,000

Listed by: Michele Altman of Sotheby's International Realty - Carmel Brokerage