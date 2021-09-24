A Floor Plan Designed With Sharing in Mind

Robin sketched her ideas for the layout and took them to Original Log Homes Ltd. in British Columbia.

The Low Down

Originally constructed as a bed and breakfast, this expansive design also is ideally suited as a multi-generational abode , thanks to five of the home’s six bedrooms being located on the main level, each one boasting independent access to the wraparound covered porch. This single-level-living configuration makes it easy for older family members to access all of the home’s common areas, or it functions well when a couple has small children they want to keep on the same floor as the master bedroom.

Speaking of masterful master suite accommodations, this plan offers a true owner’s refuge, with an expansive sleeping area, a spa, an adjoining office (needed now more than ever) and not only an en suite bathroom but in-room laundry as well.

1. A wide wrap-around porch offers ample opportunities for outdoor living.

2. Extra-wide hallways and doorways are wheelchair friendly.

3. The central fireplace radiates warmth and is a gathering point for family and friends.

The Inside Scoop

Home Details

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 6 full, 1 half

Log & Timber Provider/Designer: Original Log Homes Ltd. (no longer in operation)