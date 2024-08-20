This Log Home Brings a Double Twist of Fate

Written by Claudia Johnson

Photography by Brandon Malone



Fate had a double surprise in store for Dan Matthews upon his retirement after 23 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, with not one, but two fortuitous twists altering his life’s trajectory.

In the first, the booming real estate market of 2021 presented Dan with an opportunity. The real estate agent who had facilitated the 2015 purchase of a house in his hometown of Jamestown, Tennessee, presented him with an enticing proposition to sell. Dan seized the moment, quickly selling the house he bought for $162,000 for almost half-a-million dollars.

The windfall enabled the nature enthusiast and avid hunter to purchase a rugged three-acre parcel overlooking the Clear Fork River along the western escarpment of the Cumberland Plateau. With the perfect location secured, Dan just needed a place to live. “I had a childhood dream of customizing my own log home,” Dan recalls.

Determined to bring his dream to life, he visited the Honest Abe Log Homes model in Crossville, Tennessee, where he met sales representative Johnny Watson who guided Dan through crafting a custom-manufactured log home. Dan collaborated closely with Johnny and the in-house design team to make modifications to Honest Abe’s “Aspen” plan, which harmonized with the beauty of his mountain-view property.

By March 2023, Dan, accompanied by his pet boxers Max and Pixie, settled into his log sanctuary spanning 3,031 square feet. That’s when fate gave Dan’s life its second surprise. A chance encounter at a local winery introduced Dan to Christie Freeze, an eldercare professional and author.

“We went on a hike as our first date, and that has bloomed into a wonderful love story for us both,” shares Christie, reflecting on their journey.

Their connection progressed swiftly, fueled by shared passions and a love for the outdoors. Before long, Dan extended an invitation for Christie and her dog, Bentley, to join him, Max and Pixie in the new cabin.

“Our home has become a blend of two creative personalities, and we enjoy working on projects to enhance its beauty,” Christie says. “Our three dogs bring an energy to our home that provides us with love and entertainment.”

With Christie conducting her counseling practice from a home office and Dan serving as a consultant at Oak Ridge National Laboratories, their home has transformed into more than just a dwelling – it’s a sanctuary.

In the 997-square-foot basement, the couple can enjoy a drink at their bar, play a game of pool or watch a movie in the home theater.

On the 1,301-square-foot main floor, they like to snuggle with their dogs before gas logs set in a two-story, dry-stack fireplace. The 733-square-foot loft encompasses their bedroom, luxury bath and laundry room.

However, for Dan and Christie, it’s their 540-square-foot deck that they treasure most.

“The back porch is where we spend our time,” says Dan. “Each season brings a new landscape to enjoy, and we love to relax in the hammock, grill out and host friends while enjoying the beautiful bluff in our back yard.”

For Dan and Christie, creating an idyllic outdoor environment is just as essential as cultivating a cozy interior. They’ve added a log cabin detached garage, which will perfectly complement the rustic charm of their home. They also plan to install wrought-iron gates and stone columns soon, adding a touch of elegance to welcome visitors.

Though simple twists of fate brought Dan to the log cabin he’d imagined and the partner he had not dared to dream of, he knew some things in life should not be left to chance. A couple of months ago Dan treated Christie to a Caribbean cruise with the secret intent of proposing. When asked, she said “Yes!”



Home Details





Square Footage: 3,031

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Log Provider/Designer: Honest Abe Log Homes



