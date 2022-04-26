This New Hampshire Log Cabin is a Christmas Wonderland

Home Details
Square Footage: 1,054
Bedrooms: 2-3
Bathrooms: 2
Log Provider: Northeastern Log Homes
A couple’s Christmas spirit proves there’s no place like a log cabin for the holidays.
Homeowners Melinda and Roland Hall absolutely love holiday decor. A wood-burned sign at the end of the driveway welcomes people to their “Christmas Cabin,” and white lights, along with electric candle lighting in the windows, adorn the cabin year-round.
Hardy spruce posts along the stairwell complement the delicate crepe myrtle railing design. Interior logs are stained with a combination of Minwax “English Chestnut” and contrasting, low-VOC Velvit oil for the white pine tongue-and-groove walls. Melinda and Roland’s love for all things Disney reveals itself in the castle-themed wrought-iron candle chandelier.
Engineered stone gives earthy dimension to the hearth while a ledgestone accent wall adds fireproofing. In keeping with the cabin’s symmetry, the pellet stove is centered between the two entry doors.
Because Northeastern Log Homes both kiln- and air-dries its logs, the moisture is removed, thus eliminating the risk of shifting and shrinkage. As a result, cabinets can be mounted directly to the logs.
Charming cabin details, such as oil-rubbed bronze hardware and birdcage pulls and knobs, add to the cozy, cabin feel.
The compact cabin forgoes a traditional dining area in favor of this diner-inspired booth. The spot behind the booth hides one of the cabin’s many secret storage compartments.
The wrap-around porch hugs three sides of the cabin. Melinda and Roland intentionally choose the 6-foot-deep porch over the 8-foot option to maximize natural light in the cabin’s interior. The original wooded lot had to be cleared to accommodate the house, and the homeowners wanted just enough open space for their home and garden while retaining the woodland setting.
A short walk through the woods and Melinda and Roland get to enjoy the peaceful river that enhances their property.
The porch and back deck total 668 square feet, which is larger than the 640-square-foot first floor! Melinda and Roland spent months making the railings from Florida’s crepe myrtle trees. It’s a lovely spot for lounging in the nature-
themed furniture and enjoying a morning cup of coffee.
Small but perfect, the master bedroom treats Melinda and Roland to gorgeous views off the back deck. The carved bed is fit for a fairytale.
The primary suite bathroom hides a stackable washer and dryer, sized just-right for Melinda and Roland. The granite countertop is in a pattern called “Cosmos.”
Homeowners Melinda and Roland Hall absolutely love holiday decor. A wood-burned sign at the end of the driveway welcomes people to their “Christmas Cabin,” and white lights, along with electric candle lighting in the windows, adorn the cabin year-round.
Square Footage: 1,054
Bedrooms: 2-3
Bathrooms: 2
Log Provider: Northeastern Log Homes