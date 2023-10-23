5 Scenic Log & Timber Communities in the Country

Photo Courtesy of Caribou Ridge.

Caribou Ridge

Nederland, Colorado

Just off the scenic Peak-to-Peak Highway that stretches through some of the most breathtaking mountain scenery in Colorado’s Rockies, Caribou Ridge is a new community showcasing mountain- modern timber frame design, with both custom home sites and ready-to-build designs available. Situated between popular hiking and skiing destinations, this is the place to be for adventure and architecture lovers.

Photo courtesy of Cloudland Station.

Cloudland Station

Chickamauga, Georgia

Nestled in the history-rich foothills of northwestern Georgia, classic, rustic architecture comes together to fulfill this master-planned community’s mission of “beautiful, healthy and connected living.” A variety of neighborhoods offers distinct experiences and stylings, many of which could be a natural fit for a rustic log or timber-framed cabin or cottage.

Photo courtesy of Suncadia.

Suncadia

Cle Elum, Washington

At Suncadia, a Washington resort boasting more than 6,000 acres of forested mountain landscape, outdoor activities abound year-round. Such a nature-minded setting calls for a home to fit, so whether you buy a house or a homesite, you’ll be nestled among like-minded neighbors with timber frame and hybrid homes from a variety of popular providers already in the mix.

Photo courtesy of Wawona.

Wawona

Yosemite, California

The opportunity to sleep inside the bounds of a national park is a rare treat, often reserved for adventurous backpackers and those who snapped up campsite and lodge reservations early in the season. At Wawona, not only do you have the chance to sleep at the southern tip one of the nation’s most famed parks, you can do so in a log cabin that’s part of a historic community. The small-but-mighty town of Wawona is located entirely in the bounds of Yosemite and is punctuated by historic 19th century buildings and cabins as well as plenty of newer ones that run the gamut from luxurious to endearingly rustic.

Photo Courtesy of Eagles Nest.

Eagles Nest

Banner Elk, North Carolina

This location may look familiar to loyal readers, as we first featured it in our Reader Spotlight column. (See inside readers PJ and Kathryn Anson’s abode at timberhomeliving.com/anson-home.) Nestled right in between Beech Mountain Resort and Sugar Mountain Resort, this luxury community fuses wilderness and welcoming design. You’ll be situated among hybrid and timber frame lodges and, perhaps most importantly, plenty of avenues for adventure. To try before you buy, check out the rentals available at blueridgerentals.com.

