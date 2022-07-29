5 Log Homes to Buy if You Win the Lottery

1. Rocky Mountain High

This dreamy lodge is built with logs from Yellowstone Park and boasts 44 acres of stunning alpine wilderness.

Price: $25,950,000

Square Feet: 11,877 Sq Ft.



Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 half

2. Desert Dreaming

With this custom Western red cedar log home in Utah, you can skip the crowds at Arches National Park and take in the views from your very own private porch.

3. California King

Inside this luxury retreat, you'll find one-of-a-kind craftsmanship and stunning Canadian Western red cedar logs, some of which are the largest logs ever provided by Pioneer Log Homes!

$5,999,999

Location: Mount Shasta, California

Square Feet: 7,564

4. Laid-Back Luxury

At this Wyoming getaway, it's hard to decide where the views are better, inside or out! Gorgeous, open interiors and stunning views make this the perfect place to entertain.

5. Best of Both Worlds

This high-end haven feels completely surrounded by breathtaking Wyoming wilderness but is only a ten-minute drive from all the fun of Jackson.