5 Log Homes to Buy if You Win the Lottery

These stunning abodes would barely make a dent in the $1.1 billion payout!

On Friday, July 29th at 11 p.m. EST, Mega Millions® will hand out not just millions, but potentially a billion dollars. At $1.1 billion, it’s the second-largest Mega Millions® jackpot in history. The payout comes in second only behind the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018 by a lucky winner in South Carolina. Ever since, it has remained the record-holder for the largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
 
So what would you do with all those millions? Well, we know one thing’s for sure on our list. The log home of our dreams! Here are just a few on our shopping list:
 

1. Rocky Mountain High

 
 
This dreamy lodge is built with logs from Yellowstone Park and boasts 44 acres of stunning alpine wilderness.
 
Price: $25,950,000
Location: Aspen, Colorado
Square Feet: 11,877 Sq Ft.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 half
 
 

2. Desert Dreaming

 
 
With this custom Western red cedar log home in Utah, you can skip the crowds at Arches National Park and take in the views from your very own private porch.
 
Price:$7,500,000
Location: Moab, Utah
Square Feet: 5,835
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial
 

3. California King

 
 
Inside this luxury retreat, you'll find one-of-a-kind craftsmanship and stunning Canadian Western red cedar logs, some of which are the largest logs ever provided by Pioneer Log Homes!
 
Price: $5,999,999
Location: Mount Shasta, California
Square Feet: 7,564
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
 

4. Laid-Back Luxury

 
 
At this Wyoming getaway, it's hard to decide where the views are better, inside or out! Gorgeous, open interiors and stunning views make this the perfect place to entertain.
 
Price: $14,800,000
Location: Wilson, Wyoming
Square Feet: 3,040
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half
 

5. Best of Both Worlds

 
This high-end haven feels completely surrounded by breathtaking Wyoming wilderness but is only a ten-minute drive from all the fun of Jackson.
 
Price: $16,750,000
Location: Jackson, Wyoming
Square Feet: 6,735
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 6
