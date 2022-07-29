5 Log Homes to Buy if You Win the Lottery

So what would you do with all those millions? Well, we know one thing’s for sure on our list. The log home of our dreams! Here are just a few on our shopping list:
1. Rocky Mountain High
Photo courtesy: Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
This dreamy lodge is built with logs from Yellowstone Park and boasts 44 acres of stunning alpine wilderness.
Price: $25,950,000Location: Aspen, Colorado
Square Feet: 11,877 Sq Ft.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 half
2. Desert Dreaming
With this custom Western red cedar log home in Utah, you can skip the crowds at Arches National Park and take in the views from your very own private porch.
Location: Moab, Utah
Square Feet: 5,835
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial
3. California King
Inside this luxury retreat, you'll find one-of-a-kind craftsmanship and stunning Canadian Western red cedar logs, some of which are the largest logs ever provided by Pioneer Log Homes!
Location: Mount Shasta, California
Square Feet: 7,564Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
4. Laid-Back Luxury
Photo courtesy: Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty
At this Wyoming getaway, it's hard to decide where the views are better, inside or out! Gorgeous, open interiors and stunning views make this the perfect place to entertain.
Location: Wilson, Wyoming
Square Feet: 3,040
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half
5. Best of Both Worlds
This high-end haven feels completely surrounded by breathtaking Wyoming wilderness but is only a ten-minute drive from all the fun of Jackson.
Location: Jackson, Wyoming
Square Feet: 6,735
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 6