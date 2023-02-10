

Oscar Einzig Photography, courtesy buildersshow.com

By Peter H. Miller Hon AIA, President, Home Group, Active Interest Media

Northeast: 520,000 sold; median price $391,000

Midwest: 1 million sold; median price $262,000

South: 1.8 million sold; median price $337,900

West: 690,000 sold; median price $557,900

Rural housing continues its upward trend thanks to its affordability and positive impacts on human health. The custom home and remodeling markets are more buoyant than production single-family housing, driven largely by strong home equity and cash buyers. NAHB predicts a 5% increase in residential remodeling market growth in 2023. Log & Timber Home Living magazine's semi-annual Log and Timber Home Production Report estimates 15,000 log, timber and hybrid single-family homes were built in 2022.