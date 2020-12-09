Every year, our audience votes on our Facebook to let us know which log and timber homes and spaces were their favorites. Here, we present the winners of the individual categories:

Best Great Rooms

What makes a log or timber great room truly live up to its name? Kick-up-your-feet style, a jaw-dropping view and the warmth of wood. Our readers’ five “chosen ones” have these and so much more.

Hochstetler Milling

Great rooms like this are what log home living is all about. The room is spacious, but not oversized. Tucked among the 8-inch white pine logs, the soaring stacked-stone fireplace grounds the room and provides a central focal point that also draws the eye to the view outside. The furnishings are elegant but unimposing. Friends and family can feel at ease here.

Photo by Roger Wade, Courtesy of Hochstetler Milling Edgewood

This great room offers many spectacular elements — from the gracefully arched trusses to the vast view that lies just outside the wall of fixed-pane and divided glass — but it’s the massive stone fireplace that truly commands attention. With generous seating and warm lighting, the great room is the ideal place to enjoy a glass of wine and a warm fire on a cozy evening.

Photo courtesy of Edgewood

Natural Element Homes



Small but stately is a perfect way to describe this timber home’s living area. From the kitchen, it’s easy to see how well this space performs, whether it’s family movie night or a large gathering of loved ones. The expansive windows look out to the tops of the pines, making the room feel like a grown-up version of a treehouse.



Photo courtesy of Natural Element Homes

Texas Timber Frames

King-post trusses and pure white walls embody the essence of a classic timber frame home. The space seamlessly combines the formal living and dining areas, as well as a built-in bar at the far end of the great room. The white/wood combination is carried over to the furnishings, while strategically placed uplighting highlights the beauty of the beams.

Photo courtesy of Texas Timber Frames Timberpeg

Drama is the order of the day in this amazing timber-framed great room. The balcony above is not just an open hallway to the home’s private spaces. The lowered ceiling it creates in the entryway provides a huge “wow” factor when you’re released into the room’s soaring 25-foot-high peak. Note that the timber frame’s pegs were left untrimmed, adding a whimsical touch to the frame’s otherwise formal design.

Photo by Kristi Benson, Courtesy of Timberpeg Previous Next Hochstetler Milling

Great rooms like this are what log home living is all about. The room is spacious, but not oversized. Tucked among the 8-inch white pine logs, the soaring stacked-stone fireplace grounds the room and provides a central focal point that also draws the eye to the view outside. The furnishings are elegant but unimposing. Friends and family can feel at ease here.

Photo by Roger Wade, Courtesy of Hochstetler Milling

Best Kitchens

Without a doubt, the kitchen is the heart of any home. From rustic chic to classic white, feast your eyes on our readers’ five favorite log and timber home kitchens.

Expedition Log and Timber Homes

The owners of this elegant log home kitchen were looking for that rustic-cabin vibe with a modern twist. Stainless-steel appliances and glossy granite countertops and backsplash brighten the dark-mocha stain used on the cabinetry and walls. Circle-sawn logs cut in variable widths are accented by wide bands of chinking.

Photo by Roger Wade, Courtesy of Expedition Log & Timber Homes Natural Element Homes

An oversized island, equipped with a prep sink, is just one of several work zones strategically designed within this spacious timber kitchen. Natural light, provided by the stacked windows perched above a deep, inset sink, is enhanced by LED rope lights installed around the perimeter beams and the baseboards, as well as from the Mission-style pendant and task lighting mounted beneath the cabinetry. The combination gives the room a warm glow. Photo courtesy of Natural Element Homes Real Log Homes

Bright and cheerful is the perfect way to describe the heart of this log home. Beadboard cabinets give the open space a cozy-cottage feel. A dual-height island creates an extra layer of visual separation to the space, while the combination of materials — a live-edge wood bar and the mottled-granite counter below — add a defining design element. The kitchen’s linear design leads the eye to the dramatic landscape that lies just outside.

Photo courtesy of Real Log Homes Texas Timber Frames

Wood, in a variety of textures and colors, is on full display in this timber-framed kitchen. From the soft gray-green of the perimeter cabinetry, to the deep chestnut stain of the island to the slightly honeyed-shade of the timbers, tongue-and-groove ceiling and hardwoods below, the varying tones make the space feel lively and inviting. Photo courtesy of Texas Timber Frames Timberpeg

A study in copper and white, this kitchen is at once crisp and comforting. Bright-white cabinets feature an integrated refrigerator, appliance garage and oodles of clever storage to conceal appliances, keeping the work surfaces as clean as the color palette. Copper elements in the apron-front sink, the backsplash, the fixtures — even the tone of the wood stain — warm the space, keeping it from feeling sterile.

Photo courtesy of Timberpeg Previous Next Expedition Log and Timber Homes

The owners of this elegant log home kitchen were looking for that rustic-cabin vibe with a modern twist. Stainless-steel appliances and glossy granite countertops and backsplash brighten the dark-mocha stain used on the cabinetry and walls. Circle-sawn logs cut in variable widths are accented by wide bands of chinking.

Photo by Roger Wade, Courtesy of Expedition Log & Timber Homes

Best Bedrooms

Which log and timber home slumber spots are the “suite-est” of them all? The ones our readers chose, of course. In the comfort of these five bedrooms, a good night’s rest is nearly guaranteed.

Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

A bedroom is the most personal space in any log home, and this one is completely true to its rustic roots. Square logs, finished in a classic honey-toned hue with bands of white chinking, provide a tight seal that keeps the space feeling as cozy as it looks. A handcrafted log bed and angler-inspired coverlet top off the look. Photo courtesy of Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

Heavy Timber Truss & Frame

A wood-tone-on-tone color play defines this soothing main-level master suite. Gentle transitions between the copper-toned purlins and the natural tongue-and-groove ceiling is carried over into the trim work, flooring and furnishings. A cozy gas fireplace adds warmth and ambiance without the hassle of ash-and-ember cleanup, while the mantel echoes the home’s timber frame.

Photo courtesy of Heavy Timber Truss & Frame by Joe Hilliard

Real Log Homes

How can you not be a morning person when you have this vast mountain view waiting for you when you awake? The home’s classic Appalachian log profile is visible in the dovetail intersection at the bedroom’s bump-out. A sliding door leads to a private balcony — the perfect spot to savor that first cup of coffee, as well as the surrounding landscape.

Photo courtesy of Real Log Homes by GBH Photography Mira Timber Frame

An exquisite timber frame

and open window act as an extended headboard for this room’s king-sized bed. Though the gables have a steep pitch, the short wall space is well utilized with a low-lying dresser and rocker. As with many timber frame homes, the furnishings are intentionally simple, so they don’t compete with the elegant beauty of the structure, itself.

Photo courtesy of Mira Timber Frame

Ward Cedar Log Homes

Getting a good night’s sleep is all about creating a sense of calm. Cedar logs, purlins, tongue-and-groove and hardwood flooring are all finished in similar golden tones, creating a consistent look with very subtle contrast to keep it from being boring. The result is a harmonious master bedroom that encourages sweet slumber.

Photo courtesy of Ward Cedar Log Homes Previous Next Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

A bedroom is the most personal space in any log home, and this one is completely true to its rustic roots. Square logs, finished in a classic honey-toned hue with bands of white chinking, provide a tight seal that keeps the space feeling as cozy as it looks. A handcrafted log bed and angler-inspired coverlet top off the look. Photo courtesy of Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes



Best Bathrooms

Our readers’ five favorite log and timber bathrooms are overflowing with opulent amenities and practical design ideas. Let the beauty of these lavish lavs soak in. Edgewood

A bathroom is often a place where wood takes a back seat in a log home, but not here! Full-round handcrafted logs of varying diameter frame an extra-deep copper soaking tub that’s encased in granite and slate. The mixture of warm wood tones with the cool shades of stone create a soothing environment that’s at once masculine and feminine — a perfect combination. Photo courtesy of Edgewood Expedition Log & Timber Homes

A consistent dark stain with bright-white accents makes this small kids’ bathroom seem larger than it is. It also makes the all-wood room feel very upscale and inviting. Rubbed bronze light fixtures, faucets and drawer pulls add even more warmth to the space, while ample storage keeps the countertop clutter free.

Photo courtesy of Expedition Log & Timber Homes by Roger Wade Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

Modern rustic elegance and a spacious, open arrangement are central to the success of this log home’s master bath. The corner garden tub and separate stand-up shower provide bathing options, whether you are on the go or have time to relax. His-and-her sinks are given their own space thanks to a strategically placed, central cupboard, which is stained a rich, dark brown. Photo courtesy of Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes Timberpeg

This bathroom is a study in how to mix materials with success. The tile is Sintesi’s Newslate series in “Multidark.” The shower walls use 12-by-24-inch rectangular pieces and the floor is 18-inches square, while the shower’s floor, nook and border feature a pebble mosaic for contrast. An accent wall of dry-stacked cultured stone in a steel-blue hue mimics the look of soapstone and makes the timbers (as well as the crisp, white freestanding tub) pop.

Photo courtesy of Timberpeg by Kristi Benson Timberpeg

From the tile floor to the sinks to the mirror frames and even the vanity, varying shades of gray dominate this spa-like bath. A hammered-copper soaking tub and pendant lamp give the room warmth, but it’s the simplicity of the space that makes it truly stand out.

Photo courtesy of Timberpeg by Stephanie Dolloff Previous Next Edgewood

A bathroom is often a place where wood takes a back seat in a log home, but not here! Full-round handcrafted logs of varying diameter frame an extra-deep copper soaking tub that’s encased in granite and slate. The mixture of warm wood tones with the cool shades of stone create a soothing environment that’s at once masculine and feminine — a perfect combination. Photo courtesy of Edgewood

Best Outdoor Spaces