The Winning Spaces of Our 2019 “Readers Choice” Contest

Every year, our audience votes on our Facebook to let us know which log and timber homes and spaces were their favorites. Here, we present the winners of the individual categories:

 

Best Great Rooms

What makes a log or timber great room truly live up to its name? Kick-up-your-feet style, a jaw-dropping view and the warmth of wood. Our readers’ five “chosen ones”  have these and so much more.

Hochstetler Milling

Great rooms like this are what log home living is all about. The room is spacious, but not oversized. Tucked among the 8-inch white pine logs, the soaring stacked-stone fireplace grounds the room and provides a central focal point that also draws the eye to the view outside. The furnishings are elegant but unimposing. Friends and family can feel at ease here.

Photo by Roger Wade, Courtesy of Hochstetler Milling

 

Best Kitchens

Without a doubt, the kitchen is the heart of any home. From rustic chic to classic white, feast your eyes on our readers’ five favorite log and timber home kitchens.

Expedition Log and Timber Homes

The owners of this elegant log home kitchen were looking for that rustic-cabin vibe with a modern twist. Stainless-steel appliances and glossy granite countertops and backsplash brighten the dark-mocha stain used on the cabinetry and walls. Circle-sawn logs cut in variable widths are accented by wide bands of chinking. 

Photo by Roger Wade, Courtesy of Expedition Log & Timber Homes

 

 

Best Bedrooms

Which log and timber home slumber spots are the “suite-est” of them all? The ones our readers chose, of course. In the comfort of these five bedrooms, a good night’s rest is nearly guaranteed.

Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

A bedroom is the most personal space in any log home, and this one is completely true to its rustic roots. Square logs, finished in a classic honey-toned hue with bands of white chinking, provide a tight seal that keeps the space feeling as cozy as it looks. A handcrafted log bed and angler-inspired coverlet top off the look.

Photo courtesy of Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

 
 

 

Best Bathrooms

Our readers’ five favorite log and timber bathrooms are overflowing with opulent amenities and practical design ideas. Let the beauty of these lavish lavs soak in.

Edgewood

A bathroom is often a place where wood takes a back seat in a log home, but not here! Full-round handcrafted logs of varying diameter frame an extra-deep copper soaking tub that’s encased in granite and slate. The mixture of warm wood tones with the cool shades of stone create a soothing environment that’s at once masculine and feminine — a perfect combination.

Photo courtesy of Edgewood

 

 

Best Outdoor Spaces

Outdoor living is an integral part of the log and timber lifestyle. From simple, scenic porches to elaborate landscapes, our top five outdoor spaces showcase what’s possible when you think outside the box.

Edgewood

Sometimes a tranquil pond, a few Adirondack lounge chairs and a peaceful mountain backdrop are all it takes to relax. Rather than remove the enormous boulders that dot the grounds, the owners chose to incorporate them into their landscape. The backyard vantage point also provides a sweeping view of the majestic handcrafted log home that belongs to the property.

Photo courtesy of Edgewood

