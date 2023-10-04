The Log Home Leader for 100 Years

At Ward Cedar Log Homes, as we look ahead, we’re also looking back. This year, we’re excited to announce a milestone we’re proud of: Ward Cedar Log Homes is celebrating 100 years of building quality log homes for satisfied customers. And, in honor of the occasion, we are taking a step back in time. Join us as we journey to the year 1923: Calvin Coolidge is president. The most famous person in America is Babe Ruth. Yankee Stadium opened. The Walt Disney Company was born ... and so was Ward Cedar Log Homes.

How We Started

Why We’re Different

Then and Now

How We Do Business

We don’t mind admitting we’re a little old-school — in fact, it’s something we’re proud of. We still follow the business principles we were founded on from Day One. We offer quality-built homes and a customer-first approach, along with a commitment to integrity in all we say and do. These core values of honesty and consistency drive every aspect of our company. It’s a business model that has stood the test of time.

Why 100 Years Matters to You

Moving forward in 2023 and beyond, our goal remains the same — to deliver a log home you’ll love both today and long into the future.

The Ward brand began when an enterprising young man named Bruce Ward began selling cedar poles to a telephone company in Northern Maine. After amassing an abundance of leftover logs, he built himself a log home by hand. Word spread, and soon he was inundated with requests to build more homes. He came up with a system for milling the logs and produced his first milled cabin. (It’s still in use as an American Legion Hall today!)Just like that, America’s first log home company began.Over the years, other log home companies began to appear, but we continued to fine-tune our product and hold our ground as the industry’s pioneer, even as the company changed hands.By the 1950s, Ward had standardized its methods, including creating the tongue and groove wall system with interlocking corners that we use on all of our log cabins and homes. (A tried-and-true method that has become an industry-wide standard!) We also pioneered pre-cutting and numbering logs in the factory to make for easy, on-site construction and adopted a planed-smooth interior and a patented caulking groove for added air-tightness and superior efficiency.All of these techniques used to build homes “way back when” are still in use today — as are the white cedar logs that are the cornerstone of our company. Our cedar logs are naturally rot- and pest-resistant and proven to be eight times more insulative than brick and 21-times more so than concrete. (We were into energy efficiency before it was a buzzword!)That’s right. Ward log homes are built the same way that they were decades ago. We are using the same materials and following the building practices we adopted decades ago. We’ve found the perfect marriage of materials and methods that create a top-of-the-line log home, and as they say, “If it ain’t broke….”If you invite Ward to be a part of your log home journey, here is what you can count on: You’ll benefit from 100 years of expertise in building log homes. Your log cabin or log home will be built with tried-and-true materials and methods that have been refined for a century. In addition, you’ll experience the same commitment to doing business the right way that has allowed us to continue on against the odds and keep a loyal, satisfied following for 100 years.