10 Log & Timber Home Design Mistakes to Avoid

Written by Charles Bevier



Photo: Summit Log and Timber Homes Photo: Summit Log and Timber Homes

There’s plenty of joy in the prospect of making your dream home a reality. But it’s normal to have some anxiety as well. After all, you don’t want to live in a house that falls short of your expectations. For many, the thought of getting it wrong is paralyzing. Keep these common design pitfalls and solutions in mind and you’ll be ready to put your best foot forward.

1. Rushing the Design Phase

2. Disorganized Research

3. Wasted Square Footage

4. Stunted Outdoor Space

5. Undersized Garages

6 . Inadequate Office Space

It takes time and a great deal of thought to craft a log or timber home that will fulfill you now and in the years to come. To ensure you get it right, devote 12 months or more to designing the floor plan. “I have very few things I’d change on this home, but I spent 15 years designing it,” says Clark Thompson, who built a 4,100 square foot BK Cypress home in Waynesville, North Carolina.Carol Cullum recommends organizing your research, both digitally and physically. “I bought every log home magazine and plans book I could get my hands on,” says Carol, who, with her husband, Gary, built a 3,000-square-foot Hearthstone home in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.“We would cut out pictures of kitchens, bedrooms, great rooms and products we liked, then organize them into folders.” This “show, don’t tell” method leaves no room for doubt as you’re conveying your ideas to your designer, architect or builder.Sandra and Steven Selengut adore their 5,000-square-foot timber frame home set on the edge of a saltwater marsh on Johns Island in South Carolina. “But I think we could have had more house for our money, if we’d made a few design changes ,” admits Sandra. “Our timber frame is octagonal and I think if I’d squared it up a little, I’d have more closet and storage space.” In other words, never sacrifice functionality for intriguing design. Covered porches are not only pleasing to the eye and a fun place for friends and family to gather, they also shield your home from weather, reducing maintenance. “We have a porch on three sides of our home, but I wish we’d put it on all four sides,” says Clark. “It’s the best way to protect your log walls from the sun and rain, so you don’t have to re-stain as often.”To accommodate toys and tools, extra garage space is sought-after by many home buyers — even ones who design their homes themselves. Beth Cipperly, who has a walk-out basement with a one-car garage in her 1,600-square-foot log-and-timber home in Valley Falls, New York, says she and her husband, John, wished they had two. “We have to move our car out to get to our motorcycle. It would have been more convenient to have two garage doors.”According to the National Association of Home Builders , two-thirds of all new homes built today have two-car garages and 20 percent boast three or more bays. (You can save a little money on materials and construction by building a half-garage, which is perfect for storing things like bicycles and jet skis or can make an ideal workshop.)



Photo: JK Lawrence

7. Skimping on Storage

In an effort to make every square foot count (see tip #3), it’s tempting to try to carve out living space from every nook and cranny of your log or timber home. However, doing it at the expense of ample storage will only lead to clutter and frustration.

8. Awkward Laundry Areas

9. Water Wastefulness

10. Unharmonious Hearth Placement

While it’s often difficult to balance fireplace position with window placement and good traffic flow, homeowners recommend you err on the side of good heat distribution. “We think if we had opted for a corner unit in our design, it would have heated our home more effectively,” says Beth.

Plus! Kitchen Game-Changers

Photo: CrownPoint Cabinetry

Log and timber homeowners share their favorite kitchen-design strategies.

Specify lazy-Suzan shelving in corner kitchen cabinets so items never get lost in its dark recesses.

To increase cabinet space, install only one window above the sink and make it a casement — the crank is easier to operate from across the counter.

Install a small TV inside a cabinet and bring your favorite cooking show right into the kitchen (or conceal the screen when not in use).

Keep seasonings at the ready by installing a thin pullout spice pantry near the stove.

Equip your pantry with circular, rotating shelving, which will increase storage and make it easier to access all your items.

An under-cabinet microwave boosts counter space. Placing it in an island, instead of an upper cabinet, allows kids or those with mobility issues to access it more easily.

Appliance garages keep your small wares convenient and the counters clutter free.

Cubbyholes underneath an upper cabinet organizes mail or takeout menus, and slots below your countertops (or tucked inside a cabinet) keep cutting boards, cookie sheets and pans organized and accessible.