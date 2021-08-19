It’s fun to dream big. And even though we realize that not everyone is in the market for a substantially sized home , these plans are not large for the sake of size alone — they combine creative footprints, smart room arrangements and clever amenities that transform generous layouts into cozy and comfortable places to live. So whether you are actively looking to upsize or are simply seeking brilliant ideas to weave into a plan on a more modest scale, these 10 designs are as innovative as they come.

Broken Arrow II

Baths: 4 full, 1 half

It’s not uncommon for log home design to feature a prow — the slanted shape that comes to a point, like the front of a ship. What is uncommon is how this home’s prow is angled rather than straight. Designed to break either to the left or the right so that it can capture a spectacular view or conform to a challenging site, the result is that this great room offers 270-degree views and an unexpected design twist.

Koon Residence

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4 full

This plan stands out for its classic cabin arrangement on a grand scale. Even the porch, which, at 2,000 square feet, increases the living area by close to 50 percent. In a smart allocation of space, the front door opens directly onto the kitchen, the staircase is neatly tucked away so it doesn’t protrude into the great room and two of the home’s three ancillary bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath.

Mountain Top Residence

Bedrooms: 3

Bath: 3 full, 1 half

Indoor/outdoor living is the name of the game in this angular plan. Nearly every room in the house has direct access to a deck, porch or patio — perfect for the mountainside location for which it was created, but also an ideal fit for any site with a view. A unique feature is the way the enclosed foyer opens up to a gallery, which then unfolds into the great room for a dramatic entrance.

The Keck Residence

Three levels of spectacular is the only way to describe this home’s creative layout. Arguably, the home boasts five master bedrooms, as each room contains its own en suite bathroom, but the granddaddy is the owners’ suite, that not only occupies nearly one half of the main level, it contains an enormous walk-in closet and sitting area.

The Hamilton (T00990)

Baths: 4 full

The Y-shaped design of this artisan floor plan is as unusual as it is intriguing. One arm of the Y is totally utilitarian, compartmentalizing the garage, laundry room and pantry on one side. The other arm juts from the kitchen and sports a Colonial-era throwback — a keeping room — which provides an informal gathering space and leads to the generous screened-in porch. The master suite rests at the bottom of the Y’s trunk for total and complete privacy.

MLH-054-A

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3 full, 3 half

The gentle arc that is the front elevation of this plan, as well as the two-story bowed wall of windows on the rear, were designed specifically to take advantage of a steeply sloping site. The lower-level family room (with full fireplace and wine cellar) is ideal for entertaining, as is the upper-level wet bar in the loft. Three more fireplaces round out the warm, welcoming home.

The Midwest Marvel

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full

Perfect for the avid entertainer or the busy at-home executive, this plan is steeped in creative space allocation inside and out. An extensive wraparound porch may lead you to the business end of the home, which contains a separate entrance into the den, as well as a library, office and full bath. Or you can access the interior via the wide-open, oversized great room for familiar gatherings. The only hallways in the home lead to the bedrooms, making the most of every square foot of living space this design has to offer.

Custom Anson

Baths: 4 full, 1 half

We love the sweeping design and bewitching footprint of this plan. The foyer smartly places the powder room to one side and the staircase to the other, so both are out of the line of fire in the main living space. A clever breezeway connects the house to the laundry/garage, which also features a self-sustaining living space above — perfect for rental income, children home from college, caretakers … you name it.

Karchner Residence

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

With its kitchenette, family room, bunkroom/bath and separate entrance, the lower level of this log home plan is nearly self-sufficient. Across all levels, the design exudes a modern take on the classic farmhouse, with not one but two opportunities (the breezeway and the mudroom) to shed dirty duds before you enter the heart of the home. A family-style kitchen and central hearth round out the plan.

The Sun Prairie

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Single-level living is all the rage, and this home’s unique footprint showcases how “ranch” style can be anything but linear. Despite the lack of a second story or basement, the intricate cross-shaped plan manages to incorporate a TV room, a very private master suite, two additional bedrooms and a substantial mudroom alongside the characteristic great room area. All told, the arrangement gives the house a sleek, modern approach.

