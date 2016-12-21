Building on a jaw-dropping site can cause some big challenges – a factor that will impact your budget and the way your house lives on the land.
Any number of natural features and site parameters can combine to make a building site’s planning complex. Combine these with log construction where, typically, cranes need to work and huge log trucks show up to deliver their goods, and you have a truly unusual circumstance.
Fortunately, with some planning and forethought, you can accommodate all these needs. In this download we share some specific cases of tricky sites and how to make them work.
Leave A Comment