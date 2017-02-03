Texas’ Boot Ranch community is the lush backdrop for a truly unique hybrid log-and-stone homestead.

Story by Donna Peak | Photography by Laura Buchanan

Deep in the heart of Texas Hill Country, amid a lush, rolling background and the historic charm and German heritage of Fredericksburg, lies Boot Ranch, where private estates enjoy sweeping and spectacular views of the meticulously manicured yet rugged grounds that surround them.

In 2015, the Wilson Family enlisted Chas Architects, local builder Centurion Custom Homes, interior designer Donna Figg and Newport, Tennessee-based log home producer Hearthstone, Inc. to craft a singular residence that would harmonize with the property and give the impression that the place grew over time and generations.

The outcome of this collaboration is The Overlook Cabin — a stunning hybrid homestead, combining logs, timbers and signature Oklahoma Blend stone. Featuring a mixed-materials main gathering house, a two-bedroom log guest cottage and a detached board-and-batten barn-style garage with a loft situated around a central courtyard, it certainly achieved the time-honored look the Wilsons were seeking.

Home Details

Square Footage:

2,637 (main house); 615 (guest cottage); 360 (barn loft)

Log Provider:

Hearthstone, Inc.

Architect:

Chas Architects

Builder:

Centurion Custom Homes

Interior Designer:

Donna Figg