Your Guide for Understanding Square Footage

What is square footage? Square footage is calculated by measuring the length and width of an area or room through feet squared. Why does it matter when planning your home? We’ll cover that and more in this article so you can understand how square footage is measured, why it matters for your budget and how to get the most out of your space through careful planning.

Read on for all that, plus other smart tips to save like:

How air-conditioned space is what counts

What to discuss with your log or timber home provider

How to distribute your space smartly

