Webinar: Project Budgeting for your Log & Timber Home

In the hour-long live webinar, Mathew Sterchi, from StoneMill Log & Timber Homes, will discuss project budgeting and the items associated with determining the costs for building your log and timber frame home. Out presentation will cover the line items needed to determine a total project budget, including:

Site improvements

Foundation

Shell dry-in

Rough-in

internior finishes

This event will teach you how to plan with your budget in mind and what you can expect once you start your project design and estimating. At the end of the presentation, there will be a live Q&A to answer any questions you might have!

Register for the webinar "Project Budgeting for you Log & Timber Home" by filling out the form below!