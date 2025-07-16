Three Trends Everybody's Talking About



Everybody's Talking About... Wet Rooms

Photo: Wirestock - stock.adobe.com



After kitchens, bathrooms can be one of the hardest-working spaces in the home — and therefore the trickiest to design (or remodel). Plumbing must safely coexist with electrical, maximizing storage is a must and on top of all that…it should still feel inviting and relaxing. And, if you’re like many of our readers, you’re probably trying to create a home that will age gracefully with you — bathrooms especially. Enter: wet rooms.

In this trending bathroom layout, the shower and tub are integrated into one room where everything is designed to well… get wet. This design strategy is not a new concept, but it’s certainly making a splash again thanks to homeowners’ focus on finding the intersection of accessibility and luxury. So, whether you’re building new or planning a bathroom reno, it’s worth weighing the pros and cons to see if this style of bathroom is a fit for you. Here are a few key points to consider.



Pros

Wet rooms can help make the most of small and/or awkward spaces.

Thanks to the floor-to-ceiling display of gorgeous materials and an open layout, wet rooms can add a spa-like feel to even the smallest of bathrooms.

Any regular bathroom can be turned into a wet room if it is properly plumbed and waterproofed, making it a luxe upgrade for existing homes.

Cleaning is easier thanks to the waterproof nature of the space and uniform surfaces.

The open layout and opportunity to add a curbless shower entry (alongside other universal design elements) make these rooms optimal for aging in place.



Cons

Factors like material choice, waterproofing and modifications for drainage can quickly drive up cost.

Small, humid spaces are high-risk for mold, so there’s no room for error when it comes to waterproofing and ventilation.

Everything in the room must be able to get wet, eliminating potential storage space for many items.

It could be a turnoff to potential future buyers, if you decide to sell one day.



Essential Design Tips

Finally, should you decide the pros outweigh the cons, and a wet room is right for you, keep the following tips in mind for the best results:

The Minimum Requirements. To start, the designated area should have proper drainage, waterproofing and ventilation.

To start, the designated area should have proper drainage, waterproofing and ventilation. Surfaces. Your surface material should be both practical and beautiful as you’re going to see a lot of it. Most importantly, it should be slip-resistant.

Your surface material should be both practical and beautiful as you’re going to see a lot of it. Most importantly, it should be slip-resistant. Lighting. In a wet room, the placement of your circuits and fixtures is critical for your own safety, so be sure to talk to a professional during this stage.





Everybody's Talking About... Smart Home Tech

Smart-home products continue to evolve and expand, from tried-and-true techy thermostats to more surprising innovations like ultra-customizable coffee makers. These upgraded essentials connect to the internet, allowing the user to control them via smartphone, tablet and even voice command. Not only can the devices improve your ease of daily living, they also offer plenty of additional benefits, like:

Energy efficiency: Some devices help reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills.

Some devices help reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills. Security: Smart home security systems can protect your home and empower you to monitor it remotely.

Smart home security systems can protect your home and empower you to monitor it remotely. Appliance safety: Features like leak detection, auto shut-off, touchless operation and remote control help keep loved ones out of danger.

Features like leak detection, auto shut-off, touchless operation and remote control help keep loved ones out of danger. Reduced stress: Technology can streamline mundane tasks, giving you more flexibility and free time.

Ready to add something special to your home? Here’s a handful of our top products.

Price: $200

Keurig added to their coffee maker creations with this single-serve smart option. Brew your ideal morning beverage from anywhere with their app or by connecting to a smart-home system. The app also includes recipes and combinations for you to try, meaning you can order a hot cappuccino or latte from bed.

Price: $3,499

Never forget what’s in your fridge again with this large-capacity version that not only stores all your essentials (and more), but also can show you what’s inside via the app while you’re on a grocery run. Plus, the Family Hub™ on the door can display photos, stream music and videos, show recipes and connect to smart devices like Alexa.

Price: $250

There are a lot of smart thermostats on the market, but this one consistently comes out on top. Perhaps because of features like a built-in air quality monitor and smoke alarm or the SmartSensor that can automatically eliminate hot and cold spots. Connect it to your smart-home system for even more ease of use.





Everybody's Talking About... The Art of TV

Fred Tomaselli’s Irwin’s Garden (detail) (2023) shown on The Frame by Samsung. Photo courtesy of Samsung



Art Basel is the premier showcase for contemporary artists. Normally, American gallery-goers have to travel to Miami Beach for a glimpse at these modern masterpieces, but imagine having an exclusive preview of Art Basel’s hottest works right from your sofa. With Samsung’s “The Frame” TV, you can.

When not broadcasting the big game or latest true-crime series, today’s typical oversized televisions create nothing but big black holes in otherwise elegant rooms. Samsung has changed all that. As the official visual display partner of Art Basel, Samsung brings more than 15 curated pieces to The Frame’s 4K screens exclusively through its Samsung Art Store, which already offers works from The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Museum of Modern Art and The Musée d'Orsay. These collaborations, combined with the sophisticated, customizable trim work of The Frame, transform that dark digital void into an exquisite art installation while dormant.