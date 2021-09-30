🔍
The Myth and Method of Maintenance

The myth of the maintenance-free home is just that, a myth.



For any home - log, timber or conventional - some degree of maintenance is required. The myth of the maintenance-free home is just that, a myth. But wait! The low-maintenance home is real. Planning for both the present and the future maintnenance needs of a log or timber home will preserve more than the structure itself.

 

For those considering the construction of purchase of a log or timber home and those who currently own the home of their dreams, low-maintenance means a comprehensive effort to minimize the workload required to keep the home in tip-top shape both inside and out.

 

 This article is sponsored by TruLog Siding.

