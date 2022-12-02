🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

Material Matters: The True Cost

The true cost of your new home is much more than what’s listed on the price tag; here’s how material choice adds up in the long run.



When it comes to the price of your new home, the true cost is much more than just the sum total of line items; in fact, there are several dimensions to consider. These include the initial investment up front of course, but also the time and cost of maintenance and the expenses you may encounter according to the longevity and durability of the material you choose.

In this free, downloadable guide, we'll take a deeper look at how the cost of steel siding compares in terms of:

  • Supply and demand 
  • Installation 
  • Maintenance costs
  • Longevity
  • Budget

 

Fill out the form below to download this free article from TruLog Siding.

 

 
 This article is sponsored by TruLog Siding.

TruLog Siding logo
How Steel Log Siding Stacks Up Against the Elements
How Steel Log Siding Stacks Up Against the Elem...
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!