Log & Timber All-Star Homes



As part of our annual National Log Homes Month in July and SepTimber in, of course, September, Log & Timber Home Living sets out to find the log and timber homes that make our readers feel the most inspired. Companies from all across the continent submit their top-tier projects and then the most important judge of all — our readers — vote on their favorites. Here are the homes that knocked it out of the park in 2024.



Log Home Under 2,000 Square Feet: A Cozy Mountain Cabin

Photo by Mandy Zierenberg Photography



Photo by Mandy Zierenberg Photography

Company: Honest Abe Log Homes

Square footage: 1,950

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half



The Backstory

The lucky owners of this getaway moved in just in time to celebrate a Smoky Mountain Christmas in their log cabin. The pair got engaged in the Smokies, and they dreamed to having their own log cabin for their family.



Our Take

The star of the show to the owners and those who visit is the view, and the wall of windows maximizes its full potential. Custom touches in both furnishings and design really make this home fit for family life.





Log Home 2,000-3,000 Square Feet: A Hidden Hybrid Jewel

Photo by Style Life Photography

Photo by Style Life Photography

Company: Hochstetler Log Homes

Square footage: 2,784

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 half



The Backstory

Every square inch in this stunning ranch boasts thoughtful detail, from the double-sided fireplace to the sturdy timbers above the great room. This home makes you want to stay and never leave.



Our Take

From the inside out, this hybrid home exudes comfort. There’s plenty of space for hosting in the open main area, and the outdoor spaces extend your options for both socialization and relaxation.





Log Home Over 3,000 Square Feet: Blue Ridge Beauty

Photo courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes

Photo courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes



Photo courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes

Company: Honest Abe Log Homes

Square footage: 4,042

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 half



The Backstory

The owners built this retreat in Morganton, North Carolina, fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning a log home. Square, dovetailed logs channel the style and spirit of pioneer homes in the area from long, long ago.



Our Take

The location of this home — nestled among mountains, pastures and a river — give it an enviable tranquility. But it’s the details that make it one-of-a-kind. The 24-foot ceilings (with bountiful windows), a stacked-stone fireplace, the open layout and spacious outdoor areas bring the grandeur to a new level.





Timber ADU: A High-End Barndominium

Photo/rendering courtesy of Legacy Post & Beam

Photo/rendering courtesy of Legacy Post & Beam

Company: Legacy Post & Beam

Square footage: 2,448

Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 2 full



The Backstory

Set on a sprawling Texas property, this timber frame “barndo” is many things at once: a workshop, storage space and living quarters. Completing the design is a spacious tiled deck that allows for views of the splendid surrounding landscape.



Our Take

This home provides rich inspiration for those looking for a space that can do it all. The main floor can be used for storage or a workspace, while the upper floor has all the necessities for daily living.





Timber Home Under 2,000 Square Feet: A Sustainable Sanctuary

Photo by HD Open House and Chris Murray Photography

Photo by HD Open House and Chris Murray Photography

Company: New Energy Works

Square footage: 1,650

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2 full



The Backstory

Built in the spirit of high-performance and passive-house construction, this home utilizes eco-friendly building materials to minimize the home’s short-term effect on the environment and maximize its long-term performance in carbon sequestering and energy savings.



Our Take

This retreat is the perfect case study to prove sustainability is a beautiful thing — literally. With open interiors outfitted in reclaimed wood, it’s as livable as it is elegant.





Timber Home 2,000-3,000 Square Feet: A Classically Modern Retreat

Photo courtesy of Legacy Post & Beam



Photo courtesy of Legacy Post & Beam

Company: Legacy Post & Beam

Square footage: 2,070

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half



The Backstory

Surrounded by a scenic landscape, this home’s interiors feel just as fresh as the environs, thanks to natural, rough sawn timbers set against white interior finishes and black railings.



Our Take

With 25-foot cathedral ceilings, the home has views from every room. Plus, the spacious loft adds two extra bedrooms and a bathroom. Sleek modern finishes balance out the rustic features throughout the home.





Timber Home Over 3,000 Square Feet: A Home Full of Wit and Whimsy

Photo by Darren Setlow Photography



Photo by Darren Setlow Photography

Company: New Energy Works

Square footage: 8,896

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 6 full, 2 half



The Backstory

An expansive and thoughtful haven designed with family and fun in mind, this classic lodge-style home features a full structural Douglas fir timber frame replete with rich grains and cathedral curvature.



Our Take

With a second primary retreat on the upper floor, this layout is perfect for multigenerational getaways. Hobby spaces and plenty of outdoor entertaining areas round out the family-friendly design.