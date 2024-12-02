Light It Right

Building the log or timber home of your dreams is a big deal. Strategic lighting design is practical, sure. But in a cusom log or timber home, it can be downright transformative, resulting in warm and inviting spaces. (And lower energy bills!)



Lighting is just one example of how today's log and timber homes boast both rustic charm and cutting-edge innovation. With the efficiencies of LED lights, the convenience of smart-home technology, and timeless design principles in mind, you can create a home that really shines—when and how you want it to.



Here's what you need to know to get it just right.

Fill out the form below to download this free article.

