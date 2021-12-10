Design Home Trends - Episode Three

Episode 3: Keeping Your Home on Budget

January 13th, 2022 at 8 pm EST

Register for the third event in our "Home Design Trends Series" presented by MossCreek.

Moss Creek will be speaking to more than 20 professionals around the country and asking them one question: “What is your number one suggestion to keeping a house on budget?”

This speed round presentation will be fun and exciting as we move quickly across the country to find each professional’s number one tip on how to keep your project on budget.

Stay tuned to find out the list of professionals that will be giving us their advice.

Fill out the form below to register for "Keeping Your Home on Budget" on January 13, 2022.

Did you miss the first and second episodes in our Home Design Trend Series?

Episode 1: Watch "Stock Plans vs Custom Design" now.

Episode 2: Watch: "Five Tips For a Great Design now.

This webinar is sponsored by MossCreek Designs.