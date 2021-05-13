How Stains Protect and Enhance Your Log Home

Join us on June 17th, 2021 at 8:00 PM Eastern for our live webinar.

Each log home is as unique as the people who will call it home, but they all have one thing in common: beautiful logs. And how the logs will be protected is one of the most important decisions you’ll make.

Rick Webb from Perma-Chink Systems has more than 30 years of industry experience. During this webinar on June 17th, 2021 at 8:00 PM Eastern, he will share his knowledge with you. Rick will discuss:

Inspecting, cleaning, and restoring process - what products to choose

Wood preservatives – find the best protection against bug infestation, mold, mildew, and algae

What color to choose and how to apply stains and finishes - on bare wood or when re-coating

Sealants and chinking for log homes - how to protect your home against moisture and air infiltration

