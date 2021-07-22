Home Design Trends

Join us for this live webinar on August 26th, 2021 to learn more about choosing between stock plans and custom design.

The Internet is full of pre-drawn home plans. How do you know when it’s best to work from an existing plan and when to commission a custom design?

MossCreek is the world leader in rustic home design, offering both stock plans that can be modified and custom home design options. In this live webinar, we will get their expert insights on how to choose the right home design process for you. Not only will they share their own expertise, but also that of other builders and industry professionals around the country.

Plus, the webinar will include an opportunity to ask questions and get expert insights on your specific situation–don’t miss it!