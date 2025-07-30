How Can I Get Pet Stains Out of Hardwood Floors?

Photo by Heidi Long



Log and timber homeowners love hardwood floors. They also often love dogs. And while we put our pooches on a pedestal, we don’t appreciate the little biological snafus they have in the house. They wreak havoc on those floors.

So how can you get pet stains out of your hardwood? The truth is that the less time it has to soak into the wood fibers, the better chance you have to remove it. Urine contains ammonia, which will react to the tannins in the wood — particularly oak — and darken it over time. The longer it’s there, the harder it will be to eradicate, and boards may need to be replaced. But before you rip out your hardwoods, there are a few DIY remedies to try.

Look to the pantry. If the stain is fresh, blot the affected area (never rub, as it may spread the urine). Then mix equal parts white vinegar and water and spray it on the stain, allowing it to sit for up to 10 minutes. Gently scrub with a soft brush, like a toothbrush, so you don’t ruffle the wood fibers, then rinse and blot. You may need to repeat. You also can add a baking soda paste to the stain, allowing it to sit for 30 minutes to an hour, and then spray with the vinegar mixture. The paste will bubble. Again, scrub with a soft brush and rinse/blot. Sand out the stain. With a heavy-grit sandpaper, sand the area aggressively at an angle to remove more of the affected surface wood, then feather it with successive grits to smooth it out. Re-stain to match the floor. Lift the stain while you sand. Spray the area with water, allow it to dry, and then continue sanding as in method #2. This may be a good option if the stain is a little older. Bleach it. Using hydrogen peroxide or an oxalic acid wood bleach, you can try to lighten the affected area; however, this approach has mixed results — even necessitating bleaching the entire floor. Think of this method as a last resort before replacing floorboards.



