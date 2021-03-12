Protecting your new log or timber frame home is a top priority. If you already live in your dream home, maintenance or a restoration project might be on your mind. This free webinar can get you started in the right direction.
Rick Webb from Perma-Chink Systems has more than 30 years of industry experience. During this webinar, on April 22nd, 2021 at 8 PM Eastern, he will share his knowledge with you. Rick will discuss:
- Proper inspection – including a spring maintenance check list
- Cleaning and restoring process - what products to choose
- Wood preservatives – find the best protection against bug infestation, mold, mildew, and algae
- How to apply stains and finishes - on bare wood or when re-coating
- Sealants and chinking for log homes - how to protect your home against moisture and air infiltration
Register for the webinar "From Start to Finish: All You Need to Know about Protecting and Restoring Your Wood Home" by filling out the form below!
This article is sponsored by Perma-Chink Systems.