From Start to Finish: All You Need to Know about Protecting and Restoring Your Wood Home

Protecting your new log or timber frame home is a top priority. If you already live in your dream home, maintenance or a restoration project might be on your mind. This free webinar can get you started in the right direction.

Rick Webb from Perma-Chink Systems has more than 30 years of industry experience. During this webinar, on April 22nd, 2021 at 8 PM Eastern, he will share his knowledge with you. Rick will discuss:

Proper inspection – including a spring maintenance check list Cleaning and restoring process - what products to choose Wood preservatives – find the best protection against bug infestation, mold, mildew, and algae How to apply stains and finishes - on bare wood or when re-coating Sealants and chinking for log homes - how to protect your home against moisture and air infiltration

