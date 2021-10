Home Design Trends - Episode Two

Episode 2: Five Tips for a Great Design.

November 17th, 2021 at 8:00 pm EST.

Register for the second event in our "Home Design Trends Series" presented by MossCreek.

Five Tips for a Great Design will be presented on November 17th at 8:00 pm EST.

When designing and building a new home you only have one chance to get it right. Listen to our panel of experts describe the key elements to designing a successful new house.

Our panel members will be:

Fill out the form below to register for "Five Tips for a Great Design" presented by MossCreek.

This webinar is sponsored by MossCreek Designs.