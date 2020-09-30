🔍
  Steal the Look: Laid-Back Luxury

Photography by Heidi Long

 *All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.

In Vail, Colorado, log structures are quite common. But this completely customized dream log home by Kalispell Montana Log Homes stands apart from the crowd. The attention to detail throughout the house is unparalleled. On the lower level, a wet bar tucked beneath the stairs welcomes guests to sit and stay a while with a precisely elegant-but-rustic style. Steal the look for your own log home with these refined finds!

Parker Genuine Leather 95
Milliner Bar & Counter Swivel Stool Astoria Grand Seat Height: Counter Stool (26
 

Product Details 

 

