Steal the Look: Laid-Back Luxury

In Vail, Colorado, log structures are quite common. But this completely customized dream log home by Kalispell Montana Log Homes stands apart from the crowd. The attention to detail throughout the house is unparalleled. On the lower level, a wet bar tucked beneath the stairs welcomes guests to sit and stay a while with a precisely elegant-but-rustic style. Steal the look for your own log home with these refined finds!



Product Details