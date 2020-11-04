Free Webinar: December 2, 2020 at 8pm Eastern

Choosing to build a log home is no small feat. It’s exciting but can be a bit scary and intimidating at the same time.

Wouldn’t it be great to have someone who has intimate industry knowledge be by you side to help you choose the right producer, avoid costly mistakes and stay on budget? Why not consider hiring a log home consultant?

This free webinar, hosted by Bar IV Log Homes Consulting, will discuss how a log home consultant can ease your mind and your budget throughout the process. We’ll cover:

- When the best time to engage a consultant is

- Understanding goals and needs

- The types of services you can expect

o Defining budgets and affordability

o Researching companies

o Streamlining the proposal process

o Providing side-by-side comparisons

o Analyzing overall costs

o And more!

