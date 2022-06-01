Achieving the Exterior Design of Your Dreams

Your home's exterior is much more than protection from the elements. It's a first encounter and a promise of what's inside, welcoming you to a private sanctuary of comfort, coziness, and a place where great memories are waiting to be made.

From the shape of the log to the color scheme, every detail - big and small - contributes to your home's look and feel. Whether you have a hyper-focused style in mind or just want to familiarize yourself with the options, this guide can help you navigate key exterior design elements and bring your dream to life. Let's start with the basics, including: