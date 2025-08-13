A Sustainable Solution: Structural Insulated Panels

Photo courtesy of Eco-Panels of Tennessee



We’re all looking for ways to save money on energy. Those who are truly energy-conscious are also on a quest to reduce consumption while they shave their expenses, while a third tier have their sights set on protecting the planet in the process. One building material claims to solve the equation for all three: structural insulated panels.

“Structural insulated panels’ claim to fame is their energy efficiency — that’s the really big deal,” says Sean Metts, a sales consultant for Eco-Panels of Tennessee. “They have a lot of strength and stability as well, but it’s their ability to make sure you’re not paying an arm and a leg for energy down the line that makes them a highly desirable building component.”

These panels, called SIPs for short, have been recognized as a preferred method to enclose and insulate timber frame homes for decades. They’ve also emerged as a highly sought-after underpinning for half-log (sided) homes. But when it comes to full-log houses, how can homeowners take advantage of SIPs’ energy-reducing and cost-saving benefits?

The most common way to integrate them in log construction is as a roofing material, especially atop an exposed-log purlin system, but it’s not the only place SIPs can contribute. “You also can use them as the walkout portion of an in-ground basement (in conjunction with poured-in-place concrete or masonry blocks) and in dormers, gable ends,” says Sean. “Anywhere you might have to otherwise use conventional framing and insulation is a good application for SIPs.”

In fact, SIPs come in a range of thicknesses, which not only adds to their application flexibility but also affords you the ability to choose a level of insulation that’s appropriate for your climate. For example, a 4.5-inch SIP, which offers R-26 insulation, is a good dormer solution (and for entire homes in warmer areas), while thicker 6.5-inch panels (R-40) work well for walk-out-basement walls and colder regions. Roof panels can be up to 12.25 inches thick and have a performance value up to R-72. These variations provide options for owners, which, according to Sean, is essential as energy codes across the country continue to demand higher insulation values in residential construction.

Photo courtesy of Eco-Panels of Tennessee



SIPs’ benefits don’t stop at their energy-saving prowess. For starters, they’re usually made with a dense foam core sandwiched between two layers of oriented strand board (OSB), which is itself a highly sustainable resource. And while various SIP manufacturers have their own formulas for the filling, Sean explains that the products manufactured by Eco-Panels of Tennessee have a host of extra advantages: “Our SIPs are a closed-cell polyurethane that can achieve high R-levels with thinner panels; are heat resistant as well as insulating; and won’t melt at any temperature. Plus, there’s no off-gassing or VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions from the foam that some other products may produce.”

One bonus attribute of SIPs is twofold: Their factory fabrication affords large, continuous wall systems, which not only reduces seams that can create breaches for air infiltration but also allows the walls to be erected at lightning speed, making your home weathertight in short order.

However, to really achieve a high level of energy performance, the effort can’t stop at SIPs.

“In this industry, we joke that while we can’t bake you a whole cake, we can be the flour,” laughs Sean. “You’ll still need eggs and butter and sugar. In other words, you still need quality windows, doors and other building materials. But SIPs can be a fundamental ingredient to making sure your home is efficient, airtight and healthy.”