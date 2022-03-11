🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

24 Tips for Small-Home Success

Building a log cabin or cozy cottage? Use these tips and see how small spaces can live large.



If you're looking to build a log cabin or cozy cottage, that doesn't mean you have to give up the luxury of a larger home. With these 24 tips, we'll show you how to live large in a smaller space. These tips include:

  1. Why combining the living, dining and kitchen spaces is a good idea
  2. How to rethink your bathrooms
  3. The best ways to downsize bedrooms
  4. How to make the most of your closet space
  5. Why you should eliminate hallways
  6. One-of-a-kind ideas for outdoor spaces
  7. And much more!

 

Fill out the form below to download this free article from Battle Creek.

 

 
 This article is sponsored by Battle Creek Log Homes.

Battle Creek Log Homes logo
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!