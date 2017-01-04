Meet Gerald and Linda Taylor who made their log home dream come true…

If you’ve ever wanted to see for yourself how folks make their log home dreams come true, you’re in luck: Gerald and Linda Taylor who, with expertise from the team at Satterwhite Log Homes, are living out their log home dream-turned-reality every day and have shared the experience with us.

As part of our “Dream It, Do It” series, join us as we take a video tour their spectacular Georgia log home and hear from their lips what designing and building a log home is really like.