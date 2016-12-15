Log-home styles abound, so how do you choose just one for your dream home?
You can start by considering the area where you plan to build and learning about its regional, or vernacular, architecture. Vernacular styles typically evolve in response to local climates and the building traditions of the people who have made the area home.
To simplify this survey of styles, we’re dividing the country into East and West. Download this article to learn about seven different home styles from Early American to Ranch.
Leave A Comment